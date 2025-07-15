Mira Murati’s Thinking Machines Raises $2B in a16z-Led AI Bet

Thinking Machines Lab , founded by ex-OpenAI executive Mira Murati , raised $2 billion in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from Nvidia (NVDA), ServiceNow (NOW), Cisco (CSCO), AMD (AMD), and others.

, founded by ex-OpenAI executive , raised $2 billion in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from Nvidia (NVDA), ServiceNow (NOW), Cisco (CSCO), AMD (AMD), and others. The startup, launched in February 2025 with no revenue or products, aims to build safer, more reliable AI systems for broad applications, leveraging a team largely composed of former OpenAI researchers.

The $2 billion raise reflects strong investor enthusiasm for AI, with U.S. startup funding surging 76% to $162.8 billion in the first half of 2025, where AI accounted for 64.1% of total deal value, per Pitchbook.

The artificial intelligence sector continues to attract record-breaking investment, highlighted by Thinking Machines Lab’s $2 billion funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz. Founded by former OpenAI executive Mira Murati, who left the ChatGPT creator in September 2024, the startup has attracted a powerhouse group of investors, including Nvidia (NVDA), Accel, ServiceNow (NOW), Cisco (CSCO), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Jane Street. This massive capital infusion for a company launched in February 2025, with no revenue or products, highlights the intense investor confidence in Murati’s vision and the broader AI landscape. Thinking Machines aims to develop AI systems that prioritize safety, reliability, and versatility across a wide range of applications, setting it apart from competitors.

The funding round reflects the ongoing talent war in AI, where top executives like Murati are highly sought after. Nearly two-thirds of Thinking Machines’ initial team consists of former OpenAI researchers, underscoring Murati’s ability to assemble a formidable group of experts. This mirrors a broader trend, with other ex-OpenAI leaders like Dario Amodei of Anthropic and Ilya Sutskever of Safe Superintelligence also securing billions in funding for their AI ventures. The AI sector’s allure is further evidenced by Pitchbook’s report, which notes a 76% surge in U.S. startup funding to $162.8 billion in the first half of 2025, with AI accounting for 64.1% of the total deal value. Despite concerns about the sustainability of tech industry spending, investor enthusiasm remains robust, driven by the transformative potential of AI.

Thinking Machines’ focus on safer and more adaptable AI systems aligns with growing industry demands for responsible AI development, particularly as applications expand into critical sectors like healthcare, finance, and infrastructure. The participation of major tech players like Nvidia, Cisco, and AMD signals strong industry belief in the startup’s potential to address these challenges. Andreessen Horowitz, known for its aggressive bets on AI, including investments in xAI and Mistral, further solidifies its role as a key player in shaping the future of AI innovation. This $2 billion raise positions Thinking Machines as a formidable contender in the race to redefine AI capabilities, leveraging Murati’s expertise and a stellar investor lineup to drive advancements in a fiercely competitive field.

h/t Reuters

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.