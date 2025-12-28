Dan Ives Projects Nvidia Stock’s Base-Case Outlook Through 2026

Nvidia (NVDA) is preparing to resume shipments of its H200 AI chips to China as early as mid-February 2026, following U.S. approval for exports to vetted customers with a 25% revenue share to the government.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives is bullish on Nvidia, citing an underappreciated China market reopening and earnings estimates underestimated by 15 – 20%, projecting a $250 stock price by the end of 2026.

Ives emphasizes Nvidia’s dominant position in fueling the AI revolution, its lower exposure to OpenAI-related pressures compared to rivals, and the early stage of enterprise AI adoption with the U.S. holding a rare tech lead over China.

Nvidia (NVDA) shares have drawn renewed investor attention amid reports that the company is preparing to resume shipments of its high-performance H200 AI chips to China following a U.S. policy shift. The Trump administration approved exports of the H200, Nvidia’s second-most advanced AI processor, to vetted commercial customers in China, with the U.S. government receiving a 25% share of the revenues from these sales. This decision, announced earlier in December 2025, marks a reversal from prior restrictions aimed at limiting China’s access to cutting-edge AI technology.

Nvidia has informed Chinese customers that it aims to begin delivering H200 chips as early as mid-February 2026, ahead of the Lunar New Year, drawing from existing inventory for initial orders estimated at 5,000 to 10,000 modules, equivalent to 40,000 to 80,000 individual chips. The company has also indicated plans to expand production capacity for additional H200 orders starting in the second quarter of 2026. However, these shipments remain contingent on final approval from Chinese authorities, introducing some uncertainty as Beijing weighs the implications for its domestic chip industry.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, Wedbush Securities managing director Dan Ives expressed strong optimism for Nvidia heading into 2026. He highlighted that a reopening of the China market has not been fully priced in by investors, combined with a significant policy shift in Washington. Ives emphasized that Nvidia remains the dominant force in the AI chip space, with only one primary chip powering the global AI revolution. He believes current earnings estimates for Nvidia are underestimated by at least 15 to 20% through 2026, leading him to project a base-case stock price of $250 by the end of that year.

Ives also noted Nvidia’s relative independence from OpenAI compared to competitors like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), reducing exposure to pressures facing companies more closely tied to that ecosystem. Stocks linked to OpenAI, such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Oracle (ORCL), have faced greater scrutiny and volatility. In contrast, Nvidia benefits from broad demand across the AI landscape. Ives argued that the scale of the AI revolution continues to be underestimated, pointing out that only 3% of U.S. companies have fully adopted AI initiatives. He further observed that, for the first time in three decades, the United States holds a technological lead over China, positioning Nvidia to capitalize on sustained enterprise spending and infrastructure buildouts in the coming years.

