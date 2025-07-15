AMD to Resume China AI Chip Pipeline with MI308 Exports

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock rose 6.21% to $155.34, hitting an intraday high of $158.68, after announcing it will resume MI308 AI chip shipments to China pending U.S. Commerce Department license approvals.

The company praised the Trump administration’s commitment to U.S. AI leadership, reflecting AMD’s strategic focus on navigating geopolitical challenges to drive growth in high-demand AI technologies.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) saw its stock rise 6.21% to $155.34 in midday trading, reaching an intraday high of $158.68, driven by news that the company will soon resume shipments of its MI308 artificial intelligence chips to China. With a market capitalization of $237 billion, AMD is capitalizing on the U.S. Commerce Department’s decision to restart the review of its license applications for exporting these chips to the world’s second-largest economy. The company confirmed Tuesady that it plans to initiate shipments once approvals are granted, marking a significant step in navigating the complex U.S.-China trade landscape.

The announcement aligns with broader efforts to balance U.S. technological leadership with economic engagement, as highlighted by an AMD spokesperson who told CNBC the company applauds “the progress made by the Trump administration in advancing trade negotiations and its commitment to US AI leadership.” This development follows years of trade tensions, intensified by former President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, which disrupted global markets and restricted U.S. chipmakers’ access to China’s lucrative market. The MI308 chips, designed for high-performance AI applications, are central to AMD’s strategy to compete in the rapidly growing AI semiconductor market, where demand for advanced computing solutions is surging.

AMD’s ability to resume exports to China positions it to regain market share in a region vital to global semiconductor demand, especially for AI-driven technologies powering data centers, autonomous systems, and consumer electronics. This development aligns with a broader industry trend where chipmakers are recalibrating their strategies in response to shifting geopolitical dynamics and leveraging evolving U.S. trade policy to expand their global reach. By securing export licenses, AMD strengthens its competitive posture, enhances its role in driving AI innovation – an area prioritized by the U.S. government – and bolsters investor confidence, as seen in its strong market performance. The move also underscores the company’s strategic agility amid a complex trade environment, particularly as rival Nvidia pushes for regulatory easing. Last week, CEO Jensen Huang met with President Trump, with Nvidia announcing its intention to resume China shipments “soon.” Chipmakers have warned of revenue losses tied to China-related restrictions – AMD anticipated up to $800 million in charges, while Nvidia projected a $5.5 billion impact from limitations on its H20 processors, noting a $2.5 billion revenue loss in May. Both the H20 and AMD’s MI308 chips were custom-developed to comply with U.S. export control rules targeting Chinese markets.

