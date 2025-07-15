MP Materials Soars 30% on $500M Rare Earth Deal with Apple

MP Materials (MP) shares surged 29% to $62.58 after announcing a $500 million deal with Apple (AAPL) to supply rare earth magnets and develop a recycling facility, strengthening the U.S. supply chain.

shares surged 29% to $62.58 after announcing a $500 million deal with to supply rare earth magnets and develop a recycling facility, strengthening the U.S. supply chain. The partnership, set to begin magnet shipments in 2027, includes a new recycling line at MP Materials’ Mountain Pass, California mine, the only U.S. rare earth mine, and will create dozens of manufacturing and R&D jobs.

Supported by a $400 million Department of Defense investment and Apple’s $500 billion U.S. manufacturing initiative, MP Materials’ market cap has reached nearly $10 billion, reflecting its critical role in reducing reliance on China’s rare earth dominance.

MP Materials (MP) has emerged as a pivotal player in the U.S. effort to secure a domestic supply chain for rare earth elements, a critical component in advanced technology manufacturing. The company’s shares surged nearly 30% to $62.58 in early trading on Tuesday following a landmark $500 million deal with Apple (AAPL), announced on July 15, 2025. This partnership not only underscores MP Materials’ strategic importance but also highlights the growing emphasis on reducing U.S. dependence on foreign rare earth supplies, particularly from China, which controls the majority of the global market.

The agreement with Apple centers on the supply of rare earth magnets produced at MP Materials’ Fort Worth, Texas facility, with shipments expected to begin in 2027. These magnets are essential for a wide range of products, including smartphones, computers, electric vehicles, and renewable energy systems. The deal also includes a collaborative effort to develop a rare earth recycling line at MP Materials’ Mountain Pass, California mine—the only operational rare earth mine in the United States. This recycling initiative aligns with broader industry trends toward sustainability and resource efficiency, as rare earth elements are notoriously difficult to extract and process without significant environmental impact.

Apple’s involvement reflects its ongoing commitment to bolstering U.S. manufacturing, as evidenced by its earlier announcement of a $500 billion investment plan to enhance domestic production capabilities, including a new Texas factory for artificial intelligence servers. The company’s CEO, Tim Cook, emphasized the importance of rare earth materials in enabling advanced technology, stating in a press release, “American innovation drives everything we do at Apple, and we’re proud to deepen our investment in the U.S. economy.” The partnership is expected to create dozens of new jobs in manufacturing and research and development, further strengthening the domestic economy.

MP Materials’ stock performance has been remarkable, with shares nearly quadrupling year-to-date and doubling over the past month, elevating the company’s market capitalization to nearly $10 billion. This surge reflects investor confidence in the company’s role in addressing a critical bottleneck in the U.S. supply chain. The strategic importance of MP Materials is further underscored by a recent $400 million investment from the Department of Defense, making it the largest shareholder through the purchase of preferred stock. This move highlights the national security implications of securing a reliable domestic supply of rare earth magnets, which are vital for both consumer electronics and defense applications.

The broader context of this deal is the U.S. government’s long-standing push to reduce reliance on China, which dominates the global rare earth supply chain. Rare earth elements, including neodymium and praseodymium used in high-strength magnets, are critical for technologies driving the modern economy. MP Materials’ Mountain Pass mine, coupled with its processing and recycling capabilities, positions the company as a linchpin in these efforts. The partnership with Apple not only validates MP Materials’ operational capabilities but also signals a shift toward localized production and innovation in a sector long dominated by foreign players. As the U.S. continues to prioritize supply chain resilience, MP Materials is well-positioned to capitalize on both commercial and governmental support, driving further growth in the rare earth industry.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.