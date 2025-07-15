Broadcom’s Tomahawk Ultra Takes Aim at Nvidia in AI Chip Race

Broadcom (AVGO) launched the Tomahawk Ultra Ethernet switch, a high-performance networking processor that enhances AI data processing by connecting four times more chips than Nvidia’s (NVDA) NVLink Switch, using an optimized Ethernet protocol.

Broadcom’s shares rose nearly 2% to $280.40, reflecting its $1.3 trillion market cap and strong growth (19% year-to-date, 63% year-over-year), bolstered by its collaboration with Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL) in AI chip production.

Broadcom (AVGO) has introduced its Tomahawk Ultra Ethernet switch, a cutting-edge networking processor designed to enhance data transfer speeds in artificial intelligence workloads, positioning the company as a formidable competitor to Nvidia (NVDA) in the AI hardware landscape. This chip, now shipping and manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) using a five nano-meter process, enables high-speed communication among hundreds of chips within a data center, supporting the industry’s shift toward scale-up computing critical for AI applications. Unlike Nvidia’s NVLink Switch, which relies on a proprietary protocol, the Tomahawk Ultra leverages an optimized Ethernet protocol and can connect four times as many chips, offering a significant advantage in data center efficiency.

The development of the Tomahawk Ultra, a three-year endeavor involving hundreds of engineers, underscores Broadcom’s strategic focus on advancing Ethernet for high-performance computing and AI, as articulated by Ram Velaga, senior vice president and general manager of Broadcom’s Core Switching Group. Originally designed for high-performance computing, the chip was adapted to meet the surging demand for generative AI, where rapid data exchange between closely situated chips is essential for processing complex AI models. Broadcom’s collaboration with Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL) to produce AI chips further strengthens its position, as developers increasingly view Google’s offerings as viable alternatives to Nvidia’s dominant GPUs.

Market response to the announcement has been positive, with Broadcom’s shares rising nearly 2% to $280.40 in early trading on Tuesday, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s $1.3 trillion market cap and its robust growth trajectory – up 19% year-to-date and 63% year-over-year. The Tomahawk Ultra’s ability to facilitate efficient, large-scale chip interconnectivity addresses a critical bottleneck in AI infrastructure, where data centers require seamless coordination to harness the computational power needed for advanced AI tasks. As the AI market continues to expand, Broadcom’s innovation in Ethernet-based networking positions it to capture significant market share in data center solutions.

The competitive landscape remains intense, with Nvidia’s established dominance in AI hardware, particularly its GPUs and NVLink Switch, setting a high bar. However, Broadcom’s emphasis on Ethernet, a widely adopted standard, could appeal to data center operators seeking interoperable and scalable solutions. The Tomahawk Ultra’s capacity to connect a larger number of chips enhances its appeal for building expansive AI clusters, potentially reducing latency and improving performance in data-intensive environments. As generative AI adoption accelerates across industries, Broadcom’s strategic pivot to AI-optimized hardware, backed by its partnership with TSMC and Google, signals a broader industry trend toward diversified supply chains and open standards in AI infrastructure.

