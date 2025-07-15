Nasdaq Futures Rise on Nvidia Strength Ahead of CPI Report

U.S. stock futures rose, led by a 5% premarket surge in Nvidia (NVDA) shares after U.S. approval for AI chip sales to China, boosting S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures to 6,329.50 and 23,151.75, respectively.

rose, led by a 5% premarket surge in Nvidia (NVDA) shares after U.S. approval for AI chip sales to China, boosting S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures to 6,329.50 and 23,151.75, respectively. The June CPI report, expected to show a 0.3% monthly and 2.4% yearly rise, may reflect tariff-driven price pressures from President Trump’s trade policies targeting Canada, the EU, and Mexico.

Earnings season began with mixed results, as Wells Fargo (WFC) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) reported strong earnings but saw shares decline to $80.90 and $286.34, respectively, amid cautious guidance and trade uncertainty.

U.S. stock futures climbed on Tuesday, propelled by a surge in technology stocks, with Nvidia (NVDA) leading the charge after positive developments in its China operations. The market’s upward momentum was tempered by anticipation for a critical consumer inflation report and the onset of earnings season, headlined by major banks. Futures linked to the S&P 500 advanced 18 points to 6,329.50, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 116 points to 23,151.75, reflecting strong investor confidence in tech-driven growth. In contrast, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 72 points to 44,620.00, signaling uneven sentiment across sectors. The VIX, often a gauge of market volatility, declined nearly 2% to 16.89, suggesting a degree of investor calm despite looming uncertainties.

Nvidia’s shares jumped nearly 5% in premarket trading following news that the U.S. government would likely grant licenses for the company to resume sales of its key AI chips to China. This marked a significant shift from the Trump administration’s prior stringent export restrictions, which had been part of a broader trade dispute with Beijing. The prospect of renewed access to the Chinese market, a critical growth driver for Nvidia, bolstered optimism in the semiconductor and AI sectors, contributing to the broader tech rally. This development underscores Nvidia’s pivotal role in the AI ecosystem, where its chips power advanced computing applications, from data centers to autonomous vehicles.

Investor focus was also trained on the upcoming June Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists project a headline CPI increase of 0.3% month over month and 2.4% year over year, both upticks from May’s figures. These numbers are particularly significant as they may reflect early effects of President Trump’s recent tariff proposals, which have intensified trade tensions with key partners like Canada, the European Union, and Mexico. Trump’s threats of steep duties starting August 1 have raised concerns about potential price pressures, which could complicate the inflation outlook and influence corporate earnings across industries.

The start of earnings season added another layer of complexity, with major banks offering early insights into the health of the financial sector. Wells Fargo (WFC) reported stronger-than-expected earnings but saw its shares drop over 3% to $80.90 after issuing weaker guidance on net interest income, a key profitability metric. Similarly, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) posted robust second-quarter results, driven by strength in trading and investment banking, yet its shares fell about 1% to $286.34, reflecting investor caution amid broader market dynamics. These mixed outcomes highlight the challenges banks face in navigating rising interest rates, shifting consumer behavior, and the potential economic ripple effects of trade policy changes.

Trump’s tariff rhetoric has cast a long shadow over markets, with implications for both inflation and corporate performance. The proposed duties could increase costs for imported goods, potentially fueling inflationary pressures that the Federal Reserve is closely monitoring. With the Fed’s next interest rate decision just over two weeks away, market participants widely expect rates to remain unchanged this month, with a potential cut in September. This expectation reflects the Fed’s delicate balancing act: sustaining economic growth while addressing inflation risks exacerbated by trade policies. The interplay of these factors – tech-driven gains, inflation concerns, and earnings season – sets the stage for a pivotal period for markets, with investors navigating a complex landscape shaped by policy and performance.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.