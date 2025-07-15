Nvidia Stock Jumps After U.S. Allows Some AI Chip Sales to China

Nvidia (NVDA) shares surged nearly 5% to $171.41 in premarket trading after the company announced it expects to resume sales of its H20 AI chip to China, following U.S. government assurances on export licenses.

Nvidia’s progress in navigating U.S. export controls, alongside the introduction of a “fully compliant” RTX Pro GPU, signals strong growth prospects for the AI and semiconductor sector.

Nvidia (NVDA) shares surged nearly 5% to $171.41 in premarket trading, driven by the company’s announcement that it expects to resume sales of its H20 artificial intelligence chip to Chinese customers soon, following assurances from the U.S. government that export licenses will be granted. This development marks a significant step for Nvidia, which designed the H20 GPU specifically to comply with U.S. export restrictions on advanced chips to China. The Trump administration had previously halted these sales in April, requiring Nvidia to obtain licenses, a move that effectively paused the company’s efforts to tap into the Chinese market with the H20 chip. Nvidia’s statement late Monday highlighted its optimism, noting that the company is actively filing applications to restart deliveries, bolstered by recent discussions between CEO Jensen Huang and both President Donald Trump and Chinese government and industry officials.

The positive momentum extended beyond Nvidia, lifting shares of other semiconductor and AI-related companies. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) saw its stock rise 4.44% to $152.74, as investors viewed Nvidia’s progress in navigating U.S. export controls as a favorable signal for AMD’s potential sales in China. This follows a slight dip of 0.12% in AMD’s stock on Monday, closing at $146.24. Similarly, Broadcom (AVGO) gained 1.47% to $279.65, approaching its record high of $281.18, reflecting confidence in the broader semiconductor ecosystem. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), a key chip foundry for Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom, saw its stock climb over 2% to $233.55 ahead of its Q2 earnings report scheduled for Thursday. Super Micro Computer (SMCI), a partner of Nvidia in AI server manufacturing, also benefited, with its shares jumping 3.92% to $51.68.

Nvidia’s H20 chip, tailored to meet U.S. regulatory requirements, represents a strategic effort to maintain access to the Chinese market amid escalating trade tensions. The U.S. government’s export controls aim to limit China’s access to cutting-edge technology, particularly in AI and high-performance computing, due to national security concerns. Nvidia’s ability to secure licenses for the H20 could set a precedent for other chipmakers navigating similar restrictions. Additionally, CEO Jensen Huang announced the introduction of a “fully compliant” RTX Pro GPU, further signaling Nvidia’s commitment to aligning its product offerings with regulatory demands while continuing to innovate in the AI and graphics processing space.

The broader market implications of Nvidia’s progress are significant. The semiconductor industry has been a focal point of global trade dynamics, with companies like TSMC playing a critical role in producing chips that power AI, cloud computing, and consumer electronics. TSMC’s upcoming earnings report is expected to provide further insight into demand trends for advanced chips, particularly as AI adoption accelerates globally. Meanwhile, the ripple effect of Nvidia’s announcement underscores the interconnected nature of the AI and semiconductor supply chain, with companies like AMD, Broadcom, and Super Micro Computer poised to benefit from increased investor optimism about the sector’s growth prospects in key markets like China.

Nvidia’s strategic maneuvering, combined with its high-profile engagements with global leaders, positions the company as a leader in the AI chip market while navigating complex geopolitical challenges. The anticipated resumption of H20 sales not only strengthens Nvidia’s foothold in China but also reinforces investor confidence in the broader AI and semiconductor industry, as evidenced by the synchronized stock gains across the sector.

