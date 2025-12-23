Citadel Hands Back $5 Billion in Gains to Investors, Trimming AUM to $67 Billion

Citadel plans to return approximately $5 billion in 2025 profits to investors early in 2026, reducing assets under management (AUM) from $72 billion to $67 billion due to perceived limited opportunities ahead.

Citadel, a prominent multistrategy hedge fund founded in 1990 by Kenneth Griffin, continues to demonstrate disciplined capital management, CNBC reported, through its decision to return approximately $5 billion in 2025 profits to investors early in 2026. This move reflects a strategic approach to sizing the fund appropriately for perceived market conditions, reducing assets under management from $72 billion to $67 billion at the start of the new year.

The report notes that the firm’s flagship Wellington fund, which employs a diverse range of strategies across equities, fixed income, commodities, and quantitative methods, posted a 9.3% gain through the most recent reporting period in 2025. Such distributions are selective rather than routine, aimed at optimizing deployment in environments where opportunities appear constrained.

This action aligns with Citadel’s broader track record of investor-focused capital allocation. Since 2017, including the upcoming distribution, the firm has returned $32 billion in profits to clients. Citadel maintains its position as the leading hedge fund by cumulative net gains since inception, with $83 billion generated through 2024. Upcoming rankings are projected to reflect an increase exceeding $88 billion, underscoring sustained performance over more than three decades in alternative investments.

