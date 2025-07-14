Anthropic, Google, OpenAI, and xAI Score Up to $200M for AI Work from Pentagon

The U.S. Department of Defense awarded contracts of up to $200 million to Anthropic, Google (GOOGL), OpenAI, and xAI to develop advanced AI agents for national security missions.

xAI introduced Grok for Government, a suite of AI products available to U.S. government clients via the General Services Administration schedule, announced on Monday.

OpenAI, building on its 2024 $200 million DoD contract and Anduril collaboration, launched OpenAI for Government in June to serve federal, state, and local government workers.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is intensifying its integration of artificial intelligence to bolster national security, awarding contracts of up to $200 million to Anthropic, Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL), OpenAI, and xAI for advanced AI development. These contracts, announced on Monday, are managed by the DoD’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, which aims to accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge AI capabilities to address critical mission challenges. Doug Matty, the DoD’s chief digital and AI officer, emphasized that AI is transforming the department’s ability to support warfighters and maintain a strategic edge over adversaries, reflecting the Pentagon’s recognition of AI as a pivotal tool in modern warfare.

The awarded companies will focus on developing AI agents tailored to various DoD mission areas, leveraging their expertise to enhance operational efficiency and decision-making. OpenAI, which previously secured a $200 million DoD contract in 2024, brings experience from its collaboration with defense technology startup Anduril to deploy AI systems for national security missions. Additionally, OpenAI’s launch of OpenAI for Government in June targets U.S. federal, state, and local government workers, expanding its footprint in public sector AI applications. Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL), a leader in AI research, is poised to contribute its robust computational infrastructure and machine learning advancements to the DoD’s objectives.

xAI, founded by Elon Musk, announced its Grok for Government suite on Monday, offering tailored AI models to U.S. government clients through the General Services Administration (GSA) schedule, streamlining access for federal agencies. This move aligns with xAI’s mission to accelerate human scientific discovery while addressing national security needs. Anthropic, known for its focus on safe and interpretable AI systems, complements the group by prioritizing ethical AI development, which is critical for sensitive defense applications.

These contracts signal a broader trend of increasing collaboration between the U.S. government and leading AI firms to counter global competitors, particularly in areas like autonomous systems, cybersecurity, and intelligence analysis. The DoD’s investment underscores its commitment to harnessing AI to maintain technological superiority, with each company bringing unique strengths to address complex security challenges. As AI continues to reshape defense strategies, these partnerships are likely to drive innovation, ensuring the U.S. remains at the forefront of military technology.

