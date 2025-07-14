Zuckerberg Commits Billions to AI Data Centers in Superintelligence Push

Meta (META) is investing hundreds of billions to build multi-gigawatt AI data centers, including Prometheus (online in 2026) and Hyperion (scaling to 5 gigawatts), to lead in artificial superintelligence (ASI) development.

is investing hundreds of billions to build multi-gigawatt AI data centers, including Prometheus (online in 2026) and Hyperion (scaling to 5 gigawatts), to lead in artificial superintelligence (ASI) development. The newly formed Superintelligence Labs, led by Alexandr Wang and Nat Friedman, aims to drive new revenue through the Meta AI app, ad tools, and smart glasses, backed by a $14.3 billion investment in Scale AI.

Meta’s stock rose 1% to $724.77 on Monday, with a 2025 capital expenditure of $64 billion to $72 billion, reflecting confidence in its AI strategy despite investor concerns about returns.

Meta (META) is intensifying its pursuit of artificial superintelligence (ASI), with CEO Mark Zuckerberg announcing a commitment to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in constructing multiple massive AI data centers. This strategic move, detailed in a Threads post on Monday, underscores Meta’s ambition to lead in developing machines capable of outperforming humans in most cognitive tasks. The company’s robust advertising business, which Zuckerberg highlighted as a key financial pillar, provides the capital to fund this monumental endeavor, despite investor concerns about the long-term returns on such extensive investments.

The initiative is driven by Meta’s newly established Superintelligence Labs, formed last month after setbacks with the Llama 4 model and significant staff departures. The division, led by former Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang and ex-GitHub chief Nat Friedman, aims to pioneer new revenue streams through innovations like the Meta AI app, image-to-video advertising tools, and AI-powered smart glasses. Meta’s $14.3 billion investment in Scale AI and its offer to acquire a minority stake in funds managed by Friedman and tech investor Daniel Gross through a tender offer signal an aggressive push to secure top-tier talent and resources. Zuckerberg has personally spearheaded this talent acquisition effort, navigating a competitive landscape where tech giants are vying for elite AI engineers with multimillion-dollar compensation packages.

Central to Meta’s strategy are its plans for multi-gigawatt data center clusters designed to train advanced AI models. The first, named Prometheus, is slated to come online in 2026, while another, Hyperion, is projected to scale up to 5 gigawatts in the coming years. Additional clusters are also in development, positioning Meta to potentially become the first lab to operationalize a 1-gigawatt-plus supercluster, as noted in a Semianalysis report. These facilities will form the backbone of Meta’s infrastructure for achieving breakthroughs in AI capabilities.

Financially, Meta is backing its vision with substantial resources, having raised its 2025 capital expenditure forecast to between $64 billion and $72 billion in April. This investment aims to strengthen Meta’s competitive stance against rivals like OpenAI and Alphabet’s Google, both of whom are also advancing their AI agendas. On Monday, Meta’s stock (META) rose 1% to $724.77 during midday trading, reflecting a 24% gain year-to-date and a 46% increase year-over-year, signaling market confidence in the company’s growth trajectory despite the high-stakes nature of its AI gamble.

Meta’s pivot toward superintelligence reflects a broader industry trend, where leading technology firms are racing to unlock transformative AI capabilities. The company’s focus on building scalable, high-capacity data centers and fostering innovation through Superintelligence Labs positions it as a formidable player in this race. However, the scale of investment and the uncertainty surrounding AI’s commercial viability continue to spark debate among investors about the balance between ambition and financial prudence. For now, Meta’s leadership remains steadfast, leveraging its advertising-driven cash flow to fuel a vision that could redefine the technological landscape.

