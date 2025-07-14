Sonnet BioTherapeutics Spikes 153% on $888 Million Deal with Rorschach

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) stock surged 153% to $13.08 after announcing a $888 million business combination with Rorschach I LLC, forming Hyperliquid Strategies Inc. (HSI), which will hold 12.6 million HYPE tokens valued at $583 million and $305 million in cash.

The deal shifts Sonnet’s focus from biotech to crypto, retaining its oncology assets as an HSI subsidiary, though legacy shareholders will hold only 1.2% of HSI, with value tied to future biotech monetization.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) saw its stock soar 153% to $13.08 in early trading on Monday, driven by a transformative $888 million business combination with Rorschach I LLC, a newly formed entity backed by Atlas Merchant Capital LLC and other prominent investors, including Paradigm, Galaxy Digital, Pantera Capital, D1 Capital, Republic Digital, and 683 Capital. The deal pivots Sonnet, traditionally an oncology-focused biotech with its proprietary FHAB (Fully Human Albumin Binding) platform, into a cryptocurrency treasury company named Hyperliquid Strategies Inc. (HSI). Upon closing in the second half of 2025, HSI will hold 12.6 million HYPE tokens, valued at $583 million based on the spot price prior to the agreement, alongside $305 million in gross cash, positioning it as the largest U.S.-based public company holding HYPE, the native token of the Hyperliquid Layer-1 blockchain.

The Hyperliquid blockchain, known for its HyperBFT consensus algorithm, supports high-speed trading through its HyperCore component, processing approximately 200,000 orders per second for on-chain perpetual futures and spot order books, while HyperEVM enables smart contract functionality. HYPE, ranked as the 13th-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization as of July 6, 2025, according to Forbes, reflects strong institutional interest, though its limited accessibility in the U.S. has driven demand for innovative exposure vehicles like HSI. The transaction includes a $5.5 million private placement and conversion of $2.0 million in convertible notes, with proceeds supporting operational costs and Sonnet’s ongoing biotech development, particularly its SON-1010 candidate, as a wholly owned HSI subsidiary.

HSI will operate under a Sponsor Advisory Agreement with Rorschach, led by Atlas Merchant Capital’s Bob Diamond as Chairman and David Schamis as CEO, with Eric Rosengren, former Boston Fed President, joining the board. Despite the strategic shift, Sonnet’s legacy shareholders will retain only 1.2% of HSI, with contingent value rights tied to biotech asset monetization. The deal, subject to shareholder approval, capitalizes on a favorable regulatory climate under the Trump administration, but HYPE’s volatility and regulatory uncertainties pose risks to HSI’s valuation and long-term strategy.

