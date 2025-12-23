Novo Nordisk (NVO) Stock Rallies as FDA Approves Game-Changing Daily Weight-Loss Pill

The U.S. FDA approved Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) once-daily 25 mg oral semaglutide pill, branded as Wegovy, for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight and at least one related health condition.

A 64-week late-stage study demonstrated that participants on 25 mg oral semaglutide achieved an average 16.6% body weight reduction, versus 2.7% for placebo.

Shares of Novo Nordisk rose 9.50% to $52.67 in early trading following the approval, amid projections for the global obesity market to reach $150 billion annually by the next decade.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a once-daily oral formulation of semaglutide at 25 milligrams for chronic weight management, marking a significant advancement in GLP-1 receptor agonist therapies for obesity. This pill, branded as Wegovy, utilizes the same active ingredient found in the injectable Wegovy and Ozempic products, as well as the existing oral semaglutide product Rybelsus, which is indicated for type 2 diabetes. The approval positions Novo Nordisk (NVO) to address patient preferences for non-injectable options while intensifying competition with Eli Lilly (LLY) in the rapidly expanding obesity treatment sector.

Clinical evidence supporting the approval comes from a 64-week late-stage study, where participants receiving 25 mg of oral semaglutide daily achieved an average body weight reduction of 16.6%, compared to 2.7% in the placebo group. This efficacy profile demonstrates substantial weight loss potential when combined with diet and exercise, targeting adults with obesity or overweight accompanied by at least one weight-related comorbidity.

The introduction of this oral option arrives amid ongoing challenges in the obesity market, including supply constraints for injectables, competition from alternative therapies, and the proliferation of compounded semaglutide products. By offering a convenient daily pill, Novo Nordisk aims to capture a broader patient population reluctant to use injections, potentially reversing recent trends of decelerating sales growth for its injectable Wegovy.

Market reaction has been positive, with shares in Novo Nordisk (NVO) rising 9.50% to $52.67 in early trading following the approval announcement. This development underscores the commercial promise of oral GLP-1 agents in a global obesity treatment market projected to reach $150 billion annually by the next decade, driven by rising prevalence of obesity-related conditions and increasing demands on healthcare systems worldwide. The approval expands access to effective weight management tools, providing physicians and patients with an additional evidence-based therapy to combat excess weight and associated health risks.

