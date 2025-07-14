Daré Bioscience Soars 250% on Positive Ovaprene Trial Data

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) stock surged 250% to over $9 after positive interim Phase 3 trial results for Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly intravaginal contraceptive, with the Data Safety Monitoring Board recommending continuation without modification.

The trial showed a 9% pregnancy rate among treated women, consistent with prior studies, positioning Ovaprene as a potential first-in-category FDA-approved non-hormonal contraceptive option.

Daré’s partnership with Bayer (OTC: BAYRY) could yield up to $310 million in milestone payments and royalties, boosting Ovaprene’s commercial prospects, though challenges like a 17% trial discontinuation rate and a $9.4 million working capital deficit remain.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) experienced a 250% surge in its stock price, reaching over $9 in early trading on Monday, driven by positive interim results from its Phase 3 clinical trial of Ovaprene, an investigational hormone-free, monthly intravaginal contraceptive. The trial, designed to evaluate Ovaprene’s contraceptive effectiveness, safety, and acceptability, addresses a significant gap in the market, as no FDA-approved hormone-free, monthly intravaginal contraceptives currently exist. The independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) reviewed safety data during a planned interim analysis and recommended that the study continue without modification, signaling confidence in Ovaprene’s safety profile.

The interim data revealed that approximately 9% of women treated with Ovaprene experienced a pregnancy, aligning with Daré’s expectations based on prior pre-pivotal postcoital test studies, which demonstrated Ovaprene’s ability to impede sperm motility and block sperm from entering the cervical canal. This pregnancy rate compares favorably to FDA-reported rates for other contraceptives, such as short-acting hormonal methods with 7 pregnancies per 100 women and non-hormonal options like male condoms and diaphragms with 13 and 17 pregnancies per 100 women, respectively. These results position Ovaprene as a potential first-in-category solution, offering women a convenient, self-administered, hormone-free alternative to existing birth control methods, which is particularly appealing given the estimated 64 million women in the U.S. seeking diverse contraceptive options.

Daré’s partnership with Bayer (OTC: BAYRY), established in January 2020, enhances the commercial potential of Ovaprene. Bayer holds the right to obtain exclusive U.S. commercialization rights for a $20 million payment upon trial completion, with Daré potentially receiving up to $310 million in commercial milestone payments and double-digit tiered royalties on net sales. The ongoing pivotal Phase 3 trial, a multicenter, single-arm, open-label study targeting 250 participants across approximately 20 U.S. sites, is assessing Ovaprene’s typical use pregnancy rate over 13 menstrual cycles, with secondary endpoints including safety, acceptability, and ease of use. The study’s progress, supported by a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, underscores Daré’s strategic approach to leveraging external expertise and non-dilutive funding, including a $10.7 million grant announced in 2024.

The stock’s dramatic rise reflects investor optimism about Ovaprene’s potential to transform the contraceptive landscape, particularly for women prioritizing hormone-free options. Daré’s broader portfolio, including FDA-approved XACIATO for bacterial vaginosis and other candidates like Sildenafil Cream for female sexual arousal disorder, reinforces its commitment to addressing unmet needs in women’s health. However, challenges remain, including a 17% discontinuation rate in the trial due to vaginal odor and a working capital deficit of $9.4 million as of Q1 2025. Despite these hurdles, the positive interim data and Bayer’s potential involvement signal a promising path toward FDA approval and market entry, potentially redefining contraceptive options for millions of women.

