Tesla (TSLA) Hits Record High – Robotaxi Momentum Drives Rally

Tesla (TSLA) shares hit a new record on Monday, climbing to an all‑time high of $498.83. The rally lifted the company’s market capitalization to $1.64 trillion, making it the seventh‑most valuable publicly traded firm.

The stock has gained nearly 19% in the past month, driven by progress in autonomous driving, including driverless testing in Austin, Texas, and the ongoing Robotaxi service in Texas and California.

Sunday’s San Francisco power outage exposed operational differences, as Waymo paused its robotaxi service while Tesla vehicles remained active, highlighting Tesla’s resilience in autonomous operations.

Tesla (TSLA) shares were last trading 2.86% higher at $494.95, after reaching a session high of $498.83 to mark a new record. This performance contributed to a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, positioning the company as the seventh-most valuable publicly traded entity, behind Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta (META), but ahead of Broadcom (AVGO).

The stock has surged nearly 19% over the past month, driven by progress in autonomous driving initiatives. Tesla is advancing driverless vehicle testing in Austin, Texas, with no occupants on board – a significant step from the pilot program launched six months ago that included safety drivers. These tests underscore the potential for software updates to convert existing electric vehicles into robotaxis. Tesla’s Robotaxi-branded ride-hailing service currently operates in Texas and California, with human safety supervisors still present in vehicles.

In the competitive landscape of autonomous mobility, last night’s power outage in San Francisco highlighted operational differences among providers. The blackout affected approximately 130,000 homes and businesses, disabling traffic lights and prompting Alphabet’s Waymo to pause its robotaxi service. Waymo vehicles treated nonfunctioning signals as four-way stops, leading to increased caution and congestion. Tesla CEO Elon Musk noted on X that Tesla robotaxis remained operational during the event.

Tesla Robotaxis were unaffected by the SF power outage https://t.co/uaYlhcSx25 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2025

These developments reinforce investor confidence in Tesla’s autonomy strategy, amid ongoing advancements in full self-driving technology and expansion of its robotaxi fleet. The company’s focus on real-world data collection and software-based improvements continues to fuel optimism about its long-term position in the autonomous vehicle sector.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.