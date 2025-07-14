Rivian Stock Slides After Downgrade

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) stock fell 1.61% to $12.83 in premarket trading after Guggenheim downgraded it to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy,’ citing weakened R1 vehicle demand and a reduced 2028 sales forecast of 150,000 units, down from 185,000.

stock fell 1.61% to $12.83 in premarket trading after Guggenheim downgraded it to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy,’ citing weakened R1 vehicle demand and a reduced 2028 sales forecast of 150,000 units, down from 185,000. The elimination of the $7,500 EV tax credit under President Trump’s One Big, Beautiful Bill, combined with challenges to California’s emission regulations, poses significant headwinds for Rivian’s sales and profitability.

With only 26% of analysts assigning ‘Buy’ ratings compared to the S&P 500’s (SPX) 55% average, and a stock decline of 2% year-to-date and 26% over the past year, Rivian faces investor skepticism as it prepares to launch R2 and R3 models in 2026.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) faces mounting challenges as its stock dipped 1.61% to $12.83 in premarket trading, following a downgrade by Guggenheim analyst Ronald Jewsikow, who shifted his rating from ‘Buy’ to ‘Hold’ and lowered his price target from $16. This adjustment reflects concerns over weakening demand for Rivian’s first-generation R1S and R1T electric vehicles, with the company projecting sales of 43,000 units in 2025, down from 52,000 in 2024. Jewsikow highlighted the impact of President Trump’s One Big, Beautiful Bill (OBBB), which recently eliminated the $7,500 EV purchase tax credit, a move that could further erode Rivian’s sales momentum as it prepares to launch its lower-priced R2 and R3 models in 2026.

The broader electric vehicle market is grappling with shifting policy dynamics, exacerbating Rivian’s difficulties. Congressional efforts to challenge California’s authority to regulate air emissions threaten Rivian’s ability to monetize zero-emission vehicle credits, a critical revenue stream. Jewsikow revised his 2028 sales forecast to 150,000 units, down from 185,000, significantly below Wall Street’s consensus of 282,000 vehicles per FactSet. This shortfall underscores Rivian’s struggle to achieve the scale needed for profitability, as mass-market automakers typically require around 400,000 units annually to break even, with EVs offering margins comparable to conventional vehicles.

Investor sentiment toward Rivian remains cautious, with only 26% of analysts assigning ‘Buy’ ratings, compared to the S&P 500 (SPX) average of 55%. The average analyst price target, as noted by Barron’s, hovers just under $15, suggesting limited upside from current levels. Rivian’s stock has underperformed, declining 2% year-to-date and 26% over the past year, reflecting the combined pressures of softening demand, policy headwinds, and the OBBB’s impact. As Rivian navigates these challenges, its path to profitability hinges on successfully scaling production and capturing market share with its upcoming models in an increasingly competitive EV landscape.

