Crypto Bills Moving Forward: A Step Closer to Mainstream Adoption

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to pass several crypto-friendly bills this week, including the GENIUS Act, which would establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for stablecoins. The legislation mandates liquid asset backing and monthly reserve disclosures, and is anticipated to be signed into law by President Trump.

The CLARITY Act aims to classify cryptocurrencies as commodities rather than securities, expanding CFTC oversight and potentially easing regulatory burdens for crypto companies, though it awaits Senate approval.

The crypto industry’s $119 million investment in pro-crypto candidates last year, alongside Bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) recent record highs, reflects growing momentum and institutional interest as legislation reduces regulatory uncertainty.

The cryptocurrency industry is set for a major stride toward mainstream adoption this week, as the U.S. House of Representatives gears up to vote on a slate of pro-crypto bills – a legislative push Republicans have dubbed “crypto week.” These legislative efforts, particularly the GENIUS Act and the CLARITY Act, signal a potential shift in the integration of digital assets into traditional finance, driven by years of industry advocacy and substantial financial backing. The crypto sector invested nearly $120 million in last year’s elections to support pro-crypto candidates, reflecting its determination to secure a favorable regulatory environment.

The GENIUS Act, a cornerstone of this legislative push, focuses on establishing a federal regulatory framework for stablecoins, cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a 1:1 peg with the greenback. The bill mandates that stablecoin issuers back their tokens with liquid assets, such as U.S. dollars and short-term Treasury bills, and publicly disclose reserve compositions monthly. This transparency aims to bolster confidence among banks, retailers, and consumers, potentially expanding stablecoin use for instant payment transfers. Julia Demidova, head of digital currencies product and strategy at FIS (FIS), a financial technology solutions provider, told Reuters that companies across sectors are already strategizing to incorporate stablecoins, recognizing their growing legitimacy. The bill, which enjoys bipartisan support in the Senate, is expected to pass the House and reach President Donald Trump, who has indicated he will sign it into law.

Another critical piece of legislation, the CLARITY Act, seeks to define when a cryptocurrency qualifies as a commodity rather than a security, expanding the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) oversight while clarifying the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) jurisdiction. This distinction is pivotal for crypto companies, which have long argued that most tokens should be classified as commodities to avoid stringent SEC regulations. During the Biden administration, the SEC pursued legal action against several crypto exchanges for regulatory violations, creating friction that the CLARITY Act aims to resolve. Jag Kooner, head of derivatives at Bitfinex, emphasized that such frameworks could unlock sidelined capital, as institutional investors gain confidence amid reduced regulatory uncertainty. However, the CLARITY Act awaits Senate consideration before it can proceed to the president.

The House will also vote on a bill prohibiting the issuance of a central bank digital currency, citing privacy concerns. This proposal, which has not been considered in the Senate and lacks Federal Reserve support, underscores Republican skepticism toward centralized digital currencies. Meanwhile, Democratic opposition to both the GENIUS and CLARITY Acts centers on insufficient consumer protections and potential benefits to Trump’s personal crypto ventures, including his meme coin $TRUMP, launched in January, and World Liberty Financial, a crypto company partially owned by the president. Critics argue that these bills could enable lighter regulation, favoring industry insiders. Democrats are expected to propose amendments to strengthen anti-money laundering measures and restrict foreign stablecoin issuers, though their adoption remains uncertain.

Recent market dynamics further underscore the industry’s momentum, with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) reaching record highs as investors embrace risk assets amid tariff-related developments and legislative optimism. Stablecoins, already a vital tool for crypto traders to transfer funds between tokens, have seen rapid adoption, and proponents envision broader applications in everyday transactions. The White House has maintained that Trump’s crypto holdings, managed in a trust by his children, pose no conflicts of interest.

These legislative developments mark a pivotal moment for the crypto industry, potentially reshaping its role in the financial ecosystem. By establishing clear rules for stablecoins and clarifying token classifications, Congress could pave the way for greater institutional participation and consumer trust, bringing digital assets closer to the mainstream.

