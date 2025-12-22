Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) Goes Private in $8.4B Deal at 47% Premium

Clearwater Analytics Holdings (CWAN) has agreed to be acquired by a group led by Permira and Warburg Pincus for approximately $8.4 billion, including debt, at $24.55 per share – a 47% premium to its undisturbed price of $16.69 on November 10, 2025.

The take-private transaction, expected to close in the first half of 2026, includes a go-shop period ending January 23, 2026, and will transition the cloud-native investment management software provider to private ownership.

The deal reflects growing investor confidence in Clearwater’s AI-driven platform and growth potential, following activist investor Starboard Value’s nearly 5% stake and the company’s strong position serving over $10 trillion in assets.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings (CWAN), a leading provider of cloud-native investment management software, has agreed to be acquired in a take-private transaction valued at approximately $8.4 billion, including debt. The deal, announced on Sunday, Dec. 21, is led by private equity firms Permira and Warburg Pincus, with participation from minority investors Francisco Partners and Temasek.

Under the terms, Clearwater shareholders will receive $24.55 per share in cash, representing a 47% premium to the company’s undisturbed share price of $16.69 on November 10, 2025, prior to media reports of a potential sale. The transaction values Clearwater’s equity at roughly $7.2 billion, based on its market capitalization of around $6.5 billion as of the Sunday prior to the announcement.

The acquisition follows a period of heightened activity around the company. In early December 2025, activist investor Starboard Value disclosed a nearly 5% stake, expressing concerns over investor perceptions of undervaluation amid integration challenges from recent acquisitions. The deal structure includes a go-shop period ending January 23, 2026, allowing Clearwater to solicit and evaluate alternative proposals, with a potential 10-day extension for qualifying bidders. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to stockholder approval and regulatory clearances.

Clearwater, headquartered in Boise, Idaho, delivers a single-instance, multi-tenant cloud platform that aggregates portfolio data and handles complex accounting, reporting, reconciliation, and analytics for institutional investors, including insurers, asset managers, and governments. The platform serves over $10 trillion in assets and emphasizes real-time data processing alongside AI-driven tools for precise insights, enhancing reporting accuracy and client service.

The company’s AI capabilities have become a significant growth driver, with integrations enabling generative AI features for natural language queries, automated insights, and advanced risk management. These advancements position Clearwater to address evolving demands in investment management, where data fragmentation and legacy systems remain challenges.

Permira and Warburg Pincus have deep familiarity with Clearwater, having been majority owners at its 2021 initial public offering and gradually reducing stakes over time through share sales. CEO Sandeep Sahai highlighted the firms’ expertise in scaling technology businesses, noting the deal will enable accelerated investment in platform enhancements, including deeper AI integration and expansion into front-to-back solutions for alternative assets.

Following completion, Clearwater will transition to private ownership, allowing greater flexibility to pursue long-term innovation without public market pressures. The agreement was unanimously approved by a special committee of independent directors and the full board after a thorough review process.

In early trading Monday, Clearwater shares jumped more than 8% to $24.08, moving closer to the deal price.

