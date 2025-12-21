Trump Tariffs Update: $2K Rebate Checks Likely, Says Economic Council Director

The Trump administration is confident the Supreme Court will uphold the legality of its tariffs, while National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett expressed growing optimism about the feasibility of distributing $2,000 rebate checks to Americans funded by tariff revenue.

President Trump announced a one-time $1,776 “warrior dividend” payment to nearly 1.5 million U.S. service members, citing higher-than-expected tariff collections as the funding source.

Monthly tariff revenue declined slightly from $31.35 billion in October to $30.76 billion in November after duties were lifted on certain consumer goods, including coffee, oranges, and cocoa.

The Trump administration’s tariff program continues to generate significant revenue while facing legal scrutiny and evolving policy adjustments.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday that he is confident the Supreme Court will uphold the legality of President Trump’s tariffs, which were imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. He cautioned that a contrary ruling could invalidate a significant portion of the duties and potentially require refunds to importers, noting the administrative challenge of processing as much as $100 billion in repayments.

Hassett, a top contender to succeed Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chair, also indicated growing optimism about the feasibility of distributing $2,000 rebate checks to Americans, funded by tariff revenue. He stated that while such a plan appeared uncertain earlier in the year, current conditions suggest sufficient fiscal space, with President Trump expected to present a formal proposal to Congress in the new year.

In a separate development, President Trump announced a $1,776 one-time payment – dubbed the “warrior dividend” – to nearly 1.5 million U.S. service members. The payment, tied symbolically to the nation’s founding year of 1776, was described as a recognition of military service, enabled by tariff collections and related legislation. Trump highlighted that these funds stem from higher-than-expected tariff income.

The administration has proposed multiple uses for tariff revenue, including supporting tax cuts enacted earlier in the year, though no single allocation has been finalized beyond the military payments.

Recent data shows a slight decline in monthly tariff collections, the first since the program’s expansion. Revenue fell from $31.35 billion in October to $30.76 billion in November, following adjustments that lifted duties on certain consumer goods such as coffee, oranges, and cocoa. This shift reflects efforts to address affordability concerns amid ongoing tariff implementation.

