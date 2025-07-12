Tom Lee’s ‘Granny Shots’ ETF Is Dominating the Market

The Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (GRNY) has rapidly grown to $1.5 billion in assets within eight months of its November 2024 launch, outperforming the MSCI USA Large Cap Index with a 13.7% return compared to 7.8%, per FactSet.

GRNY's strategy focuses on S&P 500 (SPX) stocks aligned with multiple long-term themes like AI, cybersecurity, and millennial influence, with top holdings including Robinhood (HOOD), Oracle (ORCL), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

The fund’s disciplined, rules-based approach and 0.75% expense ratio aim to sustain consistent returns by leveraging overlapping growth drivers, positioning it in the top 3% of its category, according to Morningstar.

The Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (GRNY) has swiftly carved out a notable presence in the competitive landscape of active stock funds, amassing $1.5 billion in assets under management within just eight months of its launch in November 2024. This rapid growth, as noted by CNBC, underscores the fund’s appeal in an industry where many funds struggle to reach even a fraction of that scale over years. Managed by Tom Lee’s Fundstrat Capital, a firm renowned for its astute macroeconomic calls, GRNY leverages a disciplined, rules-based strategy to deliver standout performance, achieving a 13.7% return since inception compared to the MSCI USA Large Cap Index’s 7.8%, according to FactSet. Morningstar data further highlights the fund’s strength, with its 14% year-to-date return placing it in the top 3% of nearly 1,400 funds in its category.

The fund’s strategy centers on identifying S&P 500 (SPX) stocks that align with multiple long-term investment themes driving earnings growth, such as energy, cybersecurity, global labor suppliers within the AI ecosystem, and the economic influence of millennials. This multi-theme approach aims to enhance resilience across shifting market conditions. For instance, a stock tied to both AI and millennial trends, such as Robinhood (HOOD), Oracle (ORCL), or Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which rank among the fund’s top holdings, is positioned to capitalize on overlapping drivers of growth. This structure, as Lee explained to CNBC, mitigates the risk of underperformance when one theme falls out of favor, as another may remain in vogue, thereby supporting consistent returns. The portfolio, comprising approximately 35 stocks, is rebalanced quarterly to maintain alignment with these themes.

Fundstrat’s approach, while not flashy, is rooted in a systematic process designed for repeatability, as emphasized on the fund’s website. The “granny shot” moniker, inspired by the underhanded basketball free throw, reflects a methodical, high-probability strategy rather than speculative bets. This resonates with investors, as evidenced by the steady inflows Lee noted, indicating that GRNY is not merely a vehicle for one-off speculative purchases but a product gaining sustained traction. The fund’s expense ratio of 0.75% positions it as a competitive option within the active ETF space, balancing cost with the value of its active management.

Looking ahead, the challenge for GRNY will be maintaining its early success over the long term, a hurdle that has historically proven difficult for many high-performing funds. Lee remains optimistic, emphasizing the durability of Fundstrat’s thematic approach, which prioritizes long-term trends and earnings growth over fleeting market narratives. By focusing on “story arcs that last a long time,” as Lee puts it, the fund seeks to navigate the complexities of market cycles while continuing to deliver value to investors. The inclusion of companies like Robinhood, Oracle, and Advanced Micro Devices reflects a forward-looking portfolio attuned to transformative trends in technology, finance, and demographics. As the ETF continues to grow, its ability to sustain outperformance will depend on the robustness of its thematic framework and the firm’s capacity to adapt to evolving economic landscapes.

