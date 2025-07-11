Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Offloads $36M in Shares

Jensen Huang , CEO of Nvidia (NVDA), sold 225,000 shares worth $36.4 million as part of a prearranged trading plan to offload up to 6 million shares by the end of 2025.

, CEO of Nvidia (NVDA), sold 225,000 shares worth $36.4 million as part of a prearranged trading plan to offload up to 6 million shares by the end of 2025. Nvidia’s stock rose about 2% to $166.72 on Friday, reflecting strong investor confidence driven by the company’s leadership in AI and graphics processing units.

Huang’s net worth has increased by $29 billion in 2025, reaching $143 billion, closely trailing Warren Buffett’s $144 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), recently sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36.4 million, as disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. This transaction is part of a prearranged trading plan established in March, which allows Huang to sell up to 6 million shares by the end of 2025. This follows an earlier sale in June, where he offloaded shares worth about $15 million under the same plan. In 2024, Huang executed a similar strategy, divesting around $700 million in Nvidia stock. Despite these sales, Nvidia’s stock price rose approximately 2% to $166.72 on Friday, reflecting continued investor confidence in the company’s market position.

Nvidia has solidified its leadership in the artificial intelligence sector, driven by its advanced graphics processing units (GPUs), which are critical for powering large language models and other AI applications. The company’s dominance in this space has fueled significant stock growth, contributing to Huang’s substantial personal wealth. According to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, Huang’s net worth has surged by $28.7 billion since the beginning of 2025, reaching $143 billion. This places him in close competition with Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A, BRK.B) Warren Buffett, whose net worth stands at $144 billion.

At 62, Huang’s wealth reflects Nvidia’s pivotal role in the AI-driven tech landscape. The company’s GPUs have become indispensable for industries ranging from data centers to autonomous vehicles, positioning Nvidia as a cornerstone of the AI revolution. Huang’s stock sales, while significant, are structured through prearranged plans, a common practice among executives to manage personal finances without signaling a lack of confidence in the company’s future. Nvidia’s market performance continues to benefit from robust demand for AI infrastructure, with its stock remaining a focal point for investors betting on the long-term growth of artificial intelligence technologies.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.