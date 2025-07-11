Capricor’s Stock Dips 30% as FDA Rejects Deramiocel Approval for DMD

Capricor Therapeutics ’ (CAPR) stock plunged 30% to $8.05 in early Friday trading after the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter, stating that the Biologics License Application for Deramiocel lacked sufficient evidence of effectiveness and needed more clinical data.

Capricor aims to submit data from its Phase 3 HOPE-3 trial, involving 104 patients with results due in Q3 2025, to support Deramiocel’s approval for treating cardiomyopathy in Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Despite the setback, Capricor is determined to work with the FDA, planning to request a Type A meeting to discuss next steps and submit data from its ongoing Phase 3 HOPE-3 trial, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study involving 104 patients, with results expected in the third quarter of 2025. The company’s earlier HOPE-2 trial and its open-label extension, along with FDA-funded natural history comparisons, had supported the BLA, which received Priority Review in March 2025. Linda Marbán, Ph.D., Capricor’s CEO, expressed surprise at the FDA’s decision, noting that the review process had progressed smoothly, including a successful pre-licensure inspection. Capricor remains committed to the DMD community, emphasizing Deramiocel’s potential to stabilize heart function and preserve muscle strength with a consistent safety profile. The company is hopeful that positive HOPE-3 results will address the FDA’s concerns and move Deramiocel closer to approval, offering a new treatment option for DMD patients facing cardiomyopathy, a serious heart condition caused by this genetic disorder.

