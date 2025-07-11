MiNK Therapeutics Soars 538% After Cancer Breakthrough

MiNK Therapeutics ’ (INKT) stock surged 538% to $49.53 after a patient with treatment-resistant testicular cancer achieved complete remission using agenT-797, lasting over two years without serious side effects.

’ stock surged 538% to $49.53 after a patient with treatment-resistant testicular cancer achieved complete remission using agenT-797, lasting over two years without serious side effects. The company’s Phase 2 trial in gastric cancer showed immune activation and extended survival beyond 12 months in patients who failed prior therapies, with one case reporting a 42% tumor reduction.

Published in Nature’s Oncogene, these results highlight agenT-797’s potential to treat tough cancers, with ongoing trials expected to provide more data soon.

MiNK Therapeutics (INKT) surged 538% in early Friday trading, hitting $49.53, after unveiling breakthrough results from its innovative cancer therapy, sparking investor enthusiasm. The company, focused on developing special immune cells called iNKT cells, shared a major success in treating a patient with advanced testicular cancer. This patient had tried many treatments, including platinum-based chemotherapy, a stem cell transplant, and several immune therapies (anti–PD-1, anti–CTLA-4, and anti–TIGIT), but none worked. After receiving a single dose of MiNK’s agenT-797 alongside nivolumab, the patient achieved complete remission, meaning no signs of cancer remained. This remission has lasted over two years, with no serious side effects like cytokine release syndrome or graft-versus-host disease. The iNKT cells were still active in the patient’s body six months after treatment, showing their staying power.

This breakthrough was published in Nature’s Oncogene, highlighting its importance in the medical world. The case comes from MiNK’s clinical trial (NCT05108623), and experts like Dr. Benjamin Garmezy from Sarah Cannon Research Institute see it as proof that iNKT cell therapies could help patients with tough-to-treat cancers. MiNK’s work doesn’t stop there. At the 2025 AACR Immuno-Oncology meeting, the company shared results from its Phase 2 trial (NCT06251973) in patients with advanced gastric cancer who had failed other immune therapies. The trial showed that agenT-797 activated the immune system, increased tumor-fighting cells, and helped some patients live beyond 12 months – a rare outcome for this group. Another case report in Oncogene described a gastric cancer patient who saw a 42% tumor reduction and over nine months without disease progression after one dose of agenT-797 with nivolumab.

MiNK’s iNKT cell therapy is showing promise in changing how cancer fights back against the immune system, offering hope for patients with hard-to-treat cancers. The company is continuing its Phase 2 trial in gastric cancer, with more results expected soon. This progress in iNKT cell therapy could lead to new options for patients who have run out of standard treatments, making MiNK a company to watch in the biotech world.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.