Cathie Wood Cuts Tesla (TSLA) Stake by $11 Million: Is It Time to Reassess?

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest executed notable trades on Thursday, Dec. 18, involving Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), and Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:SLMT), reflecting a strategic reallocation amid evolving market dynamics in technology and digital assets.

Ark sold 23,110 shares of Tesla through its ARK Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKK), valued at approximately $11.2 million. This transaction occurred as Tesla’s stock closed at $483.37, up 3.45% for the day, following a period of volatility tied to developments in autonomous driving technology. Tesla remains a core holding for Ark, but such sales often support portfolio rebalancing to fund opportunities in high-conviction areas.

In contrast, Ark increased its position in Coinbase by acquiring 17,386 shares across ARK Blockchain & Fintech Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKF), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS:ARKW), and ARKK, for a combined value of approximately $4.15 million. This purchase aligns with Coinbase’s recent announcement of launching commission-free U.S. stock trading, offering 24-hour access five days a week. The expansion positions Coinbase as a unified platform for digital assets and traditional equities, with plans to diversify revenue streams beyond crypto volatility and prepare for tokenized stocks in the future. Regulatory requirements have prompted an initial focus on conventional trading, laying the foundation for broader blockchain integration.

Ark also bolstered its stake in Brera Holdings by purchasing 575,644 shares across ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF, valued at about $1.4 million. This move follows Brera’s strategic initiatives in Solana-based infrastructure, which have driven market interest in the company’s treasury and validation efforts.

These trades highlight Ark’s ongoing emphasis on disruptive innovation, particularly in blockchain and fintech, while managing exposure to established leaders like Tesla. The net effect is a measured pivot toward crypto-related equities, capitalizing on sector momentum and diversification prospects.

