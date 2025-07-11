Goldman Sachs’ Latest Employee Doesn’t Need a Paycheck

Goldman Sachs (GS) is testing Devin, an autonomous AI software engineer from Cognition, to join its 12,000 human developers, marking a significant step in integrating agentic AI capable of executing complex, multi-step tasks like building applications.

The bank plans to deploy hundreds of Devins initially, with potential scaling to thousands, reflecting the rapid adoption of AI in finance, as seen with firms like JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Morgan Stanley (MS) using earlier AI models.

Industry trends show AI generating up to 30% of code at companies like Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL), and 50% of workloads at Salesforce (CRM), highlighting the transformative potential of AI in enhancing productivity at Goldman Sachs.

The integration of artificial intelligence into Wall Street’s workforce has reached a significant milestone with Goldman Sachs (GS) testing Devin, an autonomous AI software engineer developed by Cognition. This program, heralded as the world’s first AI software engineer, is poised to join Goldman Sachs’ 12,000 human developers, marking a transformative step in how financial institutions leverage technology for software development. Devin’s capabilities, demonstrated through its ability to operate as a full-stack engineer and complete multi-step assignments with minimal human intervention, position it as a powerful tool for enhancing productivity and efficiency.

Goldman Sachs’ chief technology officer, Marco Argenti, told CNBC that the bank plans to deploy hundreds of Devins initially, with the potential to scale to thousands based on specific use cases. This strategic move reflects the rapid adoption of AI across the corporate world, particularly in high-stakes industries like finance, where efficiency and innovation are paramount. Unlike earlier AI tools, such as cognitive assistants based on OpenAI models used by firms like JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Morgan Stanley (MS) to familiarize employees with AI, Devin represents a leap into agentic AI. These advanced systems are designed to execute complex, multi-step tasks, such as building entire applications, rather than merely assisting with simpler functions like document summarization or email drafting.

The broader tech industry provides context for this shift, with companies like Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL) reporting that AI already generates approximately 30% of the code in certain projects. Similarly, Salesforce (CRM) CEO Marc Benioff noted last month that AI handles up to 50% of the company’s workloads, underscoring the technology’s growing influence in streamlining operations. For Goldman Sachs, integrating Devin into its workforce aligns with its history of embracing cutting-edge technologies to maintain a competitive edge. The bank’s adoption of AI-driven development could reduce costs, accelerate project timelines, and allow human developers to focus on higher-value tasks requiring creativity and strategic oversight.

This development also raises important considerations for the future of work in finance. As AI systems like Devin take on more sophisticated roles, firms must navigate challenges related to workforce dynamics, skill development, and ethical implications. Goldman Sachs’ early adoption of such technology positions it at the forefront of a broader transformation in the financial sector, where agentic AI could redefine operational models and drive significant productivity gains. The success of this initiative will likely depend on the seamless integration of AI with human expertise, ensuring that tools like Devin augment rather than replace the capabilities of Goldman Sachs’ skilled developers.

