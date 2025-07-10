White House Blasts Powell Over Fed Mismanagement, Cites HQ Renovation

Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought accused Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell of mismanaging a $2.5 billion headquarters renovation, $700 million over budget, with costs reaching $1,923 per square foot.

The Federal Reserve, under Chairman Jerome Powell, faces mounting scrutiny over its management of a $2.5 billion renovation project for its headquarters, with President Donald Trump’s budget chief, Russell Vought, accusing Powell of gross mismanagement and misleading Congress. In a sharply worded critique posted on X, Vought, the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, highlighted the project’s ballooning costs, which have surged $700 million over the initial estimate, reaching a staggering $1,923 per square foot- double the cost of renovating a typical historic federal building. Vought’s remarks, reported by CNBC, intensify the ongoing tension between the Trump administration and Powell, who has resisted the president’s persistent calls to lower interest rates.

Vought’s accusations center on Powell’s June 25 testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, where the Fed chairman denied claims of lavish additions to the renovation, such as rooftop terrace gardens, VIP private dining rooms, premium marble, water features, and special elevators. Vought, however, contends that Powell’s statements contradict the original plans, suggesting the project deviates significantly from what was approved by the National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC) under the National Capital Planning Act. In a letter to Powell, Vought argued that these discrepancies could render the project non-compliant, urging the Fed to halt construction and seek new NCPC approval. The scale of the alleged mismanagement is striking, with Vought noting that the renovation’s cost rivals the estimated $3 billion it would take to rebuild the Palace of Versailles in today’s dollars.

The Federal Reserve’s financial position adds another layer of complexity to the controversy. Vought pointed out that the Fed has been operating at a deficit since FY23, a first in its history, raising questions about the prudence of such an expensive undertaking. The central bank’s independence, a cornerstone of its ability to set monetary policy without political interference, has long been a point of contention, particularly under Trump’s administration. Powell, appointed by Trump in 2018 but frequently at odds with him, has maintained that the Fed’s decisions are driven by economic data, not political pressure. The renovation dispute, however, opens a new front in this ongoing clash, with Vought framing it as a matter of transparency and fiscal responsibility.

The broader context of the Fed’s challenges cannot be ignored. As the central bank navigates a complex economic landscape, including persistent inflation concerns and global uncertainties, its credibility is under the microscope. The headquarters renovation, while seemingly a peripheral issue, risks amplifying perceptions of mismanagement at a time when public trust in institutions is fragile. The project’s cost overruns and the questions surrounding its compliance with federal regulations could fuel further criticism of Powell’s leadership, particularly from those already skeptical of the Fed’s autonomy.

While no publicly traded companies are directly named in this controversy, the implications of Vought’s accusations could ripple through financial markets, where confidence in the Fed’s stewardship is critical. For now, the focus remains on whether Powell and the Fed can address these allegations and restore trust in their oversight of both monetary policy and their own house.

