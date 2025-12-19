Circle (CRCL) Gets the Nod, Lyft (LYFT) Takes a Hit: Key Wall Street Analyst Moves

Lyft ( LYFT ) shares fell nearly 4% to $19.07 after Wedbush downgraded the $7.93 billion market cap company to Underperform with a $16 price target, citing high vulnerability to autonomous vehicle disruption due to its U.S.-focused and undiversified ridesharing model.

Circle Internet (CRCL) shares rose 5.80% to $85.70 as H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a ‘Neutral’ rating and $85 price target, stating the valuation already fully reflects near-term opportunities in its cryptocurrency infrastructure business.

Analyst actions on Friday highlighted contrasting outlooks for two mobility and fintech companies operating in rapidly evolving sectors. Lyft (LYFT), with a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, saw its shares decline nearly 4% in early trading to $19.07 after Wedbush downgraded the ridesharing platform to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Neutral’ and reduced its price target to $16 from $20. The firm cited heightened vulnerability to disruption from autonomous vehicles, particularly given Lyft’s primary focus on the U.S. market and lack of diversification in its service offerings, despite the stock’s strong year-to-date performance of nearly 48%.

The advancement of autonomous driving technology, led by companies developing robotaxi services, poses long-term risks to traditional ridesharing models reliant on human drivers, as these innovations could shift preferences toward first-party platforms and reduce demand for third-party aggregators. Lyft has pursued partnerships to integrate autonomous capabilities, but analysts express concern that such transitions may erode the company’s core value proposition over time.

In the cryptocurrency infrastructure space, shares of Circle Internet (CRCL) advanced 5.80% to $85.70 following H.C. Wainwright’s initiation of coverage with a ‘Neutral’ rating and an $85 price target. The analyst firm indicated that the company’s current valuation already incorporates its anticipated near-term growth prospects. Circle Internet, known for issuing the USDC stablecoin and providing blockchain-based financial services, operates in a sector experiencing increased institutional adoption and regulatory scrutiny, where stablecoin circulation and platform utility drive revenue.

The ‘Neutral’ stance reflects a balanced view, acknowledging Circle’s established position as a compliant player in digital assets while suggesting limited immediate upside at prevailing levels. These developments underscore the diverse pressures facing companies in transportation and digital finance, from technological disruption in mobility to valuation dynamics in cryptocurrency-related enterprises.

