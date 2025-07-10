MP Materials Skyrockets 48% as Pentagon Pumps $400M into Rare Earth Powerhouse

MP Materials Corp. (MP) stock surged 48% to $44.59 in premarket trading after the U.S. Department of Defense agreed to invest $400 million in preferred stock, making it the largest shareholder with a 15% stake.

stock surged 48% to $44.59 in premarket trading after the U.S. Department of Defense agreed to invest $400 million in preferred stock, making it the largest shareholder with a 15% stake. The company secured a 10-year DoD contract with a $110 per kilogram price floor for NdPr products and a guarantee that 100% of magnets from its 10X Facility will be purchased, ensuring stable cash flow.

MP Materials will use the DoD investment and $1.0 billion in financing from JPMorgan (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) to expand its rare earth processing and magnet production at its Mountain Pass mine, with an additional $150 million DoD loan expected within 30 days.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) is making significant strides in bolstering the U.S. rare earths industry, with its stock surging 48% to $44.59 in premarket trading on Thursday. This rally follows a landmark agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), which will invest $400 million in a newly created series of MP Materials’ preferred stock, convertible into common stock at $30.03 per share. This investment, set to close on July 11, 2025, positions the DoD as the company’s largest shareholder, holding a 15% stake in MP Materials’ issued and outstanding shares as of July 9, 2025, on an as-converted and as-exercised basis, including a warrant for additional shares.

The company, which operates the only active rare earth mine in the U.S. at Mountain Pass, California, is at the forefront of reducing America’s reliance on foreign rare earth elements critical for technologies like electric vehicles, wind turbines, and defense systems. Rare earths, such as neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr), are essential for high-strength magnets used in these applications. The DoD’s investment will fund the expansion of MP Materials’ rare earth processing and magnet production capabilities, including the development of its 10X Facility. Additionally, the company secured a commitment for $1.0 billion in financing from JPMorgan Chase Funding Inc. and Goldman Sachs Bank USA to support the construction and development of this facility. Within 30 days, MP Materials also expects to receive a $150 million loan from the DoD to enhance its heavy rare earth separation capabilities at Mountain Pass.

A key component of the agreement is a 10-year contract that ensures stable revenue for MP Materials. The DoD has committed to a price floor of $110 per kilogram for the company’s NdPr products, whether stockpiled or sold, shielding the company from volatile market fluctuations and ensuring predictable cash flow with shared upside. Furthermore, for a decade following the completion of the 10X Facility, the DoD guarantees that 100% of the magnets produced at the facility will be purchased by defense and commercial customers, again with shared upside. This long-term commitment underscores the strategic importance of MP Materials in securing a domestic supply chain for critical minerals, a priority highlighted by James Litinsky, the company’s Founder, Chairman, and CEO, who described the partnership as a transformative step toward American supply chain independence.

The U.S. currently relies heavily on imports, particularly from China, for rare earth elements and magnets, which poses risks to national security and economic stability. By expanding its capabilities, MP Materials aims to strengthen domestic production, creating a more resilient supply chain for these vital materials. The company’s efforts align with broader government initiatives to counter non-market forces and ensure the availability of resources critical to both defense and civilian industries. With the DoD’s financial and contractual support, MP Materials is well-positioned to scale its operations, enhance U.S. competitiveness in the global rare earth market, and deliver value to its shareholders.

