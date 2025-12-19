Nike’s China Troubles Deepen as Turnaround Stalls, Shares Slide

Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares fell nearly 12% to $57.89 in premarket trading on Friday, despite topping Q2 fiscal 2026 estimates with EPS of $0.53 and revenue of $12.43 billion. A 17% sales decline in Greater China to $1.42 billion raised significant investor concerns.

Nike (NYSE: NKE) is experiencing a sharp decline in its share price, falling nearly 12% to $57.89 in premarket trading, following the release of its fiscal second quarter 2026 results. Despite reporting earnings per share of 53 cents and revenue of $12.43 billion – both exceeding consensus expectations of 38 cents and $12.22 billion – the market reaction highlights persistent investor concerns over regional weaknesses and external pressures.

The company’s performance reflects a mixed geographic picture, with robust growth in certain markets offsetting significant declines elsewhere. Sales in North America increased 9% to $5.63 billion, demonstrating continued strength in its largest region. However, revenue in Greater China, representing approximately 15% of total sales, fell 17% to $1.42 billion, underscoring ongoing challenges in this key market. Nike Direct revenues declined 8% on a reported basis to $4.6 billion and 9% on a currency-neutral basis, while wholesale revenues rose 8% to $7.5 billion.

External factors compounded these issues, including elevated tariffs that contributed to a 3 percentage point reduction in gross margins and a 3% drop in inventories. The Converse brand also faced substantial headwinds, with revenues dropping 30% in the quarter. Looking ahead, management guided for fiscal third quarter revenues to decline by a low single digit percentage, with modest growth expected in North America, and gross margins anticipated to decrease by 1.75 to 2.25 percentage points, including a 3.15 percentage point impact from tariffs.

Under CEO Elliott Hill, who described the company as being in the middle of its comeback, Nike is implementing a multi-faceted turnaround strategy. This includes rightsizing the classics business, restoring a premium experience on Nike digital platforms, diversifying the product portfolio, deepening consumer connections, strengthening wholesale partnerships, and realigning organizational structure. Recent leadership changes, aimed at removing layers and prioritizing growth, reflect this “Win Now” approach. Despite acknowledging that improvements in China are not progressing at the desired pace, Hill emphasized the market’s long-term potential and the company’s distance from reaching its full capabilities.

Positive developments included a record Black Friday performance on Nike.com, driven in part by the Air Jordan “Black Cat” launch, and the planned introduction of the Nike Mind footwear platform in January, designed to support athlete preparation and performance.

The spillover effects extended to European peers, with shares of Adidas and Puma experiencing minor declines amid broader sector concerns about Chinese consumer demand, which has remained volatile since the post-Covid slowdown. Adidas previously reported 10% growth in China revenues in its third quarter, while Puma noted a 9% decline in Asia Pacific sales due to weakness in Greater China wholesale.

Analysts at Citi (C) expressed caution regarding the pace of recovery, noting that ongoing market resets in China could delay broader improvements into fiscal 2027. Prior to the earnings release, Nike shares had already declined more than 13% year-to-date, reflecting accumulated pressures on the sportswear industry. The company’s ability to navigate these challenges through strategic execution will be critical in restoring investor confidence and driving sustainable growth.

