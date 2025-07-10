Prominent Wall Street Firm Lifts Palantir Price Target on AI Growth Story

Wedbush raised its price target on Palantir (PLTR) to $160.00 from $140.00, maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating, driven by confidence in the company’s AI strategy and its stock’s 90% year-to-date and 403% past-year returns.

to $160.00 from $140.00, maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating, driven by confidence in the company’s AI strategy and its stock’s 90% year-to-date and 403% past-year returns. Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) is gaining traction as a foundational enterprise solution, with strong customer demand and a projected $1 billion+ revenue stream from its U.S. commercial business in the coming years.

The firm views Palantir as a potential successor to Oracle (ORCL) in enterprise software, citing its competitive technological advantages and ability to capitalize on the trillions in anticipated AI spending.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) continues to capture investor enthusiasm, driven by its pivotal role in the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence landscape. Wedbush, a prominent research firm, has raised its price target on Palantir to $160.00 from $140.00, maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating, reflecting strong confidence in the company’s strategic direction. The stock, which traded at $143.29 in Thursday’s premarket sessions, has delivered a remarkable 90% return year-to-date and an extraordinary 403% gain over the past year, underscoring its status as a standout performer in the technology sector.

The firm’s optimism stems from Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), which is increasingly viewed as a cornerstone for enterprises seeking to integrate AI across diverse industries. Wedbush highlights that both new and existing customers are eagerly adopting multiple components of Palantir’s technology stack, signaling robust demand. The firm projects that Palantir’s AIP-driven U.S. commercial business could generate over $1 billion in revenue in the coming years, a potential that it believes the market currently underestimates. This growth trajectory is supported by Palantir’s competitive technological edge, which positions it to capitalize on the trillions of dollars in AI spending anticipated over the next several years.

Wedbush draws a bold comparison, suggesting Palantir is on a trajectory to emulate the success of Oracle (ORCL) as a dominant force in enterprise software. Despite Palantir’s premium valuation, the firm’s analysis, based on recent industry checks, reinforces its belief that the company’s AI strategy will drive sustained growth over the next 12 to 18 months. The broader AI market remains a key driver of innovation, with enterprises increasingly prioritizing platforms like Palantir’s that enable scalable, data-driven decision-making. As organizations across sectors race to implement AI solutions, Palantir’s ability to secure a growing customer base and deliver transformative technology positions it as a leader in this high-stakes arena.

I think it should be noted that the ticker’s strong performance and Wedbush’s raised target reflect a broader market recognition of Palantir’s potential to redefine enterprise AI adoption in the years ahead.

