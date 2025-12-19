Crypto ETPs Face Major Liquidations in 2026, Bloomberg Analyst Warns

A September 2025 SEC regulatory shift, eliminating the need for individual 19(b) rule filings that can take up to 240 days, is expected to drive a surge in crypto ETP launches in 2026.

Bitwise anticipates this clearer roadmap will result in an “ETF-palooza” of new crypto exchange-traded products.

Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart agrees on growth but warns of likely liquidations, with at least 126 filings in process and many weaker products potentially failing within 18 months, mostly by the end of 2027.

The cryptocurrency exchange-traded product (ETP) market stands on the cusp of significant expansion in 2026, driven by a pivotal regulatory development that streamlines the listing process. In September 2025, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved generic listing standards for ETPs holding spot commodities, including digital assets. This approval allows qualifying products to launch without the previous requirement of individual SEC reviews through the 19(b) rule filing process, which previously extended timelines up to 240 days.

Digital assets manager Bitwise has highlighted this shift as creating a clearer regulatory environment, positioning 2026 for a surge in new crypto ETP launches, often referred to within the industry as an “ETF-palooza.” The firm points to the elimination of prolonged individual approvals as a key factor enabling issuers to bring a broader range of products to market more efficiently.

However, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart, while agreeing on the potential for rapid growth, has cautioned that the influx of new offerings could lead to market consolidation. With issuers actively pursuing numerous proposals – at least 126 filings currently in process – many products may struggle to gain sufficient investor interest. Seyffart anticipates that weaker ETPs could face liquidations within 18 months of launch, with some closures possibly emerging by late 2026 and the majority occurring by the end of 2027 as competition for assets under management intensifies.

This dynamic reflects broader patterns observed in the ETF industry, where innovation and regulatory progress often precede periods of product rationalization. The accelerated pathway introduced by the generic standards is expected to facilitate greater institutional participation in digital assets, yet sustained success will depend on factors such as underlying asset liquidity, investor demand, and overall market conditions.

