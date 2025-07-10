Futures Steady After Nasdaq Hits Fresh Record

Nvidia (NVDA) drove the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) to a record close on Wednesday, as the chipmaker’s market valuation soared past $4 trillion. Its shares continued climbing in premarket trading, underscoring strong investor enthusiasm for AI-driven technologies.

President Trump’s tariff threats, including a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports and potential 10% tariffs on BRICS nations, continue to create market uncertainty, though focus remains on potential trade deals with major partners like the EU, India, and Canada.

The financial markets are navigating a complex landscape as investors weigh the implications of escalating trade tensions, robust corporate earnings, and the relentless ascent of artificial intelligence-driven equities. On Thursday, stock futures displayed minimal movement, reflecting a cautious stance among traders. S&P 500 futures held steady at 6,307.25, while Nasdaq-100 futures edged up 8 points to 23,063.00, buoyed by the tech sector’s momentum. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, dipped 25 points to 44,694.00, signaling some hesitancy in the broader market.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP) continues to capture attention after securing a record close, propelled by a nearly 2% surge in Nvidia (NVDA). The AI chipmaker, which achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first public company to surpass a $4 trillion market valuation, saw its shares climb further in premarket trading. Nvidia’s dominance underscores the market’s fervor for AI technologies, which have sustained an optimistic outlook despite external pressures. This enthusiasm has persisted for over two months, largely undeterred by the latest tariff threats from President Trump.

Trade policy remains a focal point, with Trump intensifying his rhetoric. On Wednesday evening, he issued a pointed threat of 50% tariffs on Brazilian imports, citing political grievances including Brazil’s legal actions against former President Jair Bolsonaro. This move follows a series of 22 letters sent to global leaders this week, each outlining tariff rates effective August 1. While Trump has hinted at progress on trade agreements with major partners like the European Union, India, and Canada, his warning of an additional 10% tariff on BRICS nations has tempered expectations for a swift resolution with India. These developments echo the “Liberation Day” announcement from April, suggesting a calculated, incremental approach to trade policy that keeps markets on edge.

Amid these uncertainties, corporate earnings provide a counterbalance. Delta Air Lines (DAL) kicked off the second-quarter earnings season with a strong report, surpassing expectations and reinstating its 2025 profit outlook. The airline’s shares soared 13% to $57.47 in premarket trading, a sharp rebound after it withdrew guidance last quarter due to trade-related concerns. Delta’s performance highlights the resilience of certain sectors, even as global trade dynamics shift.

Commodity markets, meanwhile, showed mixed signals. Gold rose $15.50, or 0.47%, to $3,336.50 per ounce, reflecting its appeal as a safe-haven asset amid geopolitical and economic uncertainties. Crude oil, however, slipped marginally to $68.01 per barrel, indicating subdued demand expectations. In fixed income, the 30-year Treasury yield declined 0.0680, or 1.3754%, to 4.8760, suggesting a slight easing in long-term borrowing cost expectations.

Economic data remains sparse this week, but an upcoming report on weekly jobless claims will offer insights into labor market conditions. Investors are also parsing the Federal Reserve’s June meeting minutes, which revealed limited support among policymakers for initiating interest-rate cuts in July. This cautious stance aligns with the central bank’s ongoing efforts to balance inflation control with economic growth, particularly as trade policies introduce new variables.

The interplay of these factors – AI-driven market exuberance, corporate earnings strength, and trade policy volatility – defines the current investment environment. While Nvidia’s ascent and Delta’s recovery signal sectoral robustness, the broader market’s response to Trump’s tariff strategy and upcoming economic indicators will shape near-term sentiment. For now, traders appear to be recalibrating, maintaining a delicate balance between opportunity and caution.

