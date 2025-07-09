Merck Snaps Up Verona for $10 Billion in a Bid to Broaden Its Pipeline

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) acquired Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) for $10 billion, boosting Verona’s shares by over 20% to $104.77, with the deal centered on Verona’s first-in-class COPD drug Ohtuvayre.

The acquisition aligns with Merck’s strategy to diversify beyond Keytruda, which earned $29.5 billion in 2024, by targeting high-potential assets in respiratory, oncology, and other therapeutic areas.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) has strategically bolstered its portfolio with a $10 billion acquisition of Verona Pharma plc (VRNA), a deal that underscores its focus on innovative therapies in high-growth therapeutic areas. The transaction, announced on Wednesday, sent Verona’s shares surging over 20% to $104.77, reflecting a 23% premium over the stock’s closing price on Tuesday and a 39% premium over its 60-day volume-weighted average price. The acquisition, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, centers on Verona’s first-in-class chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) treatment, Ohtuvayre, which has demonstrated significant commercial promise since its U.S. launch.

Ohtuvayre, approved by the FDA 13 months ago, represents a breakthrough as the first novel inhaled COPD therapy in over two decades. As a selective dual inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 3 (PDE3) and phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) enzymes, it uniquely combines bronchodilation and anti-inflammatory properties, distinguishing it from existing treatments. The drug’s versatility allows it to serve as a monotherapy or as an add-on to standard steroid therapies, addressing a critical need for the millions of patients managing COPD. In the first quarter of 2025, Ohtuvayre generated $71.3 million in sales, reflecting a robust 95% sequential growth, with prescriptions rising to 25,000 from 16,000 in 2024. Verona’s CEO, David Zaccardelli, highlighted the drug’s rapid U.S. uptake since its August 2024 launch, noting that Merck’s extensive commercial infrastructure and clinical expertise are poised to amplify its reach.

Merck’s acquisition aligns with its broader strategy to diversify revenue streams ahead of the looming patent expiration of its oncology blockbuster Keytruda, which accounted for $29.5 billion – or 46% – of the company’s 2024 revenue. CEO Rob Davis emphasized that the deal fits Merck’s “sweet spot” for acquisitions, targeting opportunities in the $1 billion to $15 billion range while remaining open to larger transactions for high-potential assets. This acquisition follows a pattern of significant biopharma deals for Merck, including its $11.5 billion purchase of Acceleron in 2021 for the pulmonary arterial hypertension drug Winrevair and its $10.8 billion acquisition of Prometheus in 2023 for the late-stage bowel disease candidate PRA023. The Verona deal ranks as the second-largest biopharma transaction of 2025, trailing only Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) $14.6 billion buyout of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI).

Merck’s leadership is focused on building a robust pipeline, with Davis noting plans to launch approximately 20 new growth drivers with blockbuster potential in the coming years. The company is prioritizing assets in oncology, immunology, and cardiometabolic diseases, leveraging both internal development and strategic acquisitions. Ohtuvayre’s early commercial success and novel mechanism position it as a cornerstone of this strategy, particularly as Merck seeks to address unmet needs in respiratory diseases. While Ohtuvayre has not yet secured approval in Europe, its U.S. performance suggests significant global potential, which Merck’s resources could help realize.

The acquisition reflects a broader trend in the biopharma industry, where large-cap firms are increasingly targeting innovative, high-growth companies to counter patent cliffs and sustain long-term growth. Merck’s disciplined yet opportunistic approach to business development, as articulated by Davis, positions it to navigate the competitive landscape effectively. By integrating Verona’s cutting-edge COPD therapy, Merck not only strengthens its respiratory portfolio but also reinforces its commitment to addressing critical health challenges through transformative medicines.

