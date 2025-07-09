Bitcoin Hits Fresh Record Above $111K, Riding Nvidia-Led Tech Rally

Bitcoin (BTC) surged to a new all-time high of $111,925 on Wednesday, before settling at $111,302, up 2.17% on the day. The flagship cryptocurrency’s rally was fueled by strength in tech stocks- particularly Nvidia (NVDA), which briefly touched a $4 trillion market cap, driving broader investor enthusiasm.

Investors expect further Bitcoin price records in 2025, fueled by increased corporate buying and potential crypto-friendly legislation in Congress.

Bitcoin (BTC) surged to a new all-time high of $111,925 on Wednesday, eclipsing its previous record of $111,970.17 set on May 22, driven by a broader market rally led by Nvidia (NVDA). The $2.21T market cap crypto is currently trading at $111,302, up 2.17%, reflecting its increasing correlation with risk-on assets, particularly high-growth technology stocks. Nvidia’s milestone of briefly reaching a $4 trillion market cap fueled a tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP) to a record close, providing a tailwind for Bitcoin’s ascent. Despite trading in a tight range for weeks, with only a 1.11% gain over the past month, Bitcoin’s flagship status remains robust, underpinned by significant institutional adoption.

Corporate enthusiasm for Bitcoin has outpaced inflows into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the second quarter, with public companies aggressively adding the cryptocurrency to their treasuries. This trend aligns with Bitcoin’s evolving perception as “digital gold,” a narrative increasingly embraced by institutions, though its price action continues to mirror growth-oriented equities. When investor sentiment tilts toward risk-on modes, as seen in Wednesday’s tech rally, Bitcoin tends to benefit alongside stocks. The market largely dismissed tariff-related developments from President Donald Trump, focusing instead on growth assets.

Looking ahead, investors anticipate further Bitcoin price records in the second half of 2025, fueled by accelerating corporate buying and potential crypto-friendly legislation in Congress. These factors are expected to bolster Bitcoin’s appeal as both a store of value and a speculative asset, reinforcing its role in diversified portfolios. The cryptocurrency’s ability to rally in tandem with equities, particularly during tech-driven market surges, underscores its dual nature as both a hedge and a high-beta asset in today’s financial landscape.

