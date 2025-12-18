Trump Media (DJT) Stock Soars 34% on $6 Billion Fusion Energy Merger with TAE Technologies

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ: DJT) announced an all-stock merger with TAE Technologies, valued at more than $6 billion, creating one of the world’s first publicly traded fusion energy companies with shareholders of each firm owning approximately 50% of the combined entity upon expected mid-2026 closure.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ: DJT) announced today that it has entered into a definitive all‑stock merger agreement with TAE Technologies, a private fusion energy company founded in 1998, in a deal valued at more than $6 billion. The merger positions the combined entity to advance nuclear fusion as a potential source of abundant, clean energy, particularly as electricity demand surges from artificial intelligence data centers.

Nuclear fusion involves forcing light atoms together under extreme conditions to release substantial energy, mirroring the process that powers the sun. While global research has pursued this technology for decades, significant challenges remain, including achieving net energy gain – producing more energy than consumed in the reaction – and engineering durable systems capable of sustaining continuous operations for grid-scale power. No commercially viable fusion reactor has been realized to date, though progress in private and public efforts continues.

TAE Technologies has collaborated with Google Research on fusion advancements for over a decade and counts investors such as Chevron and Sumitomo Corporation of Americas among its supporters. The company has secured more than $1.3 billion in private funding and maintains diversified operations, including an energy-storage division and a life sciences unit focused on biologically targeted radiotherapy for cancer treatment. TAE focuses on developing cost-effective next-generation neutral beam systems for fusion applications.

Under the merger terms, shareholders of both companies will hold approximately 50% of the combined entity on a fully diluted basis following closure expected in mid-2026. Trump Media & Technology Group will serve as the holding company, encompassing the Truth Social platform alongside TAE’s fusion operations, power solutions, and life sciences businesses. Trump Media has committed up to $200 million in cash to TAE upon signing, with an additional $100 million available after initial regulatory filing.

Leadership of the post-merger company will feature Devin Nunes as co-CEO alongside TAE CEO Michl Binderbauer, with a nine-member board that includes Nunes, Binderbauer, and Donald Trump Jr. The combined firm intends to commence construction on the world’s first utility-scale fusion power plant after the deal closes.

Trump Media primarily derives revenue from advertising on Truth Social but has reported ongoing losses, including a $54.8 million net loss in the third quarter ended September, alongside declining revenue. The company’s shares, which had fallen nearly 70% year-to-date prior to the announcement, surged 34% in early trading to $14.08, reflecting investor interest.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives noted that the deal could provide TAE with substantial political backing from President Trump. Recent industry engagements, including meetings between TAE leadership and U.S. Energy Department officials following the department’s establishment of a dedicated fusion office, underscore growing policy attention to fusion development. This merger aligns with broader efforts to address escalating power requirements in the technology sector, where interest in advanced nuclear options has intensified.

