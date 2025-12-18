Elliott Enters Lululemon With Billion-Dollar Bet

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management has built a stake exceeding $1 billion in Lululemon Athletica Inc., (LULU) collaborating with retail executive Jane Nielsen as a potential CEO candidate amid the company’s leadership transition.

Lululemon faces decelerating sales growth, nearing its lowest levels since going public in 2007, due to intense competition from brands like Alo Yoga and Vuori.

The company’s shares have declined more than 45% this year, resulting in a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, despite a recent rally of about 11% following an improved full-year outlook and the announcement of CEO Calvin McDonald’s departure at the end of January.

The move comes as the premium athletic apparel retailer navigates a period of decelerating growth, with sales expansion nearing its lowest levels since its 2007 initial public offering, according to analyst projections. Intense competition from emerging brands such as Alo Yoga and Vuori, combined with pressure from lower-priced alternatives, has contributed to a sharp decline in the company’s shares, down more than 45% year-to-date and resulting in a market capitalization of $25.45 billion.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the news, said Elliott has collaborated for months with experienced retail executive Jane Nielsen, previously chief financial officer and chief operating officer at Ralph Lauren, whom the firm regards as a strong contender for the CEO position. This development follows the recent announcement that current CEO Calvin McDonald will depart at the end of January, prompting an active search for his successor.

Market reaction has been positive, with Lululemon shares surging nearly 6% to $221.48 in premarket trading on Thursday, extending a prior rally of about 11% since the company upwardly revised its full-year outlook alongside news of McDonald’s exit. Elliott’s involvement signals potential for strategic shifts aimed at revitalizing performance in a highly competitive sector where innovation and market positioning remain critical.

