Tesla’s EV Empire Worth Just $30 Per Share, Analyst Warns Amid Robotaxi Hype

Tesla (TSLA) shares have surged more than 7% over the past five trading days, reaching a record high of $495.28, fueled by progress in robotaxi testing. In contrast, broader indices such as the Dow (^DJI) and S&P 500 (^GSPC) slipped as unemployment rose to 4.6%.

Analyst Jed Dorsheimer estimates Tesla’s core automotive business is worth only $30 to $40 per share, with over 70% of the company’s valuation now attributed to autonomy initiatives like Robotaxi and Optimus.

The energy storage division is seen as equal to or exceeding the auto business in value, but regulatory hurdles and execution risks highlight a thin margin for error at current elevated stock prices.

Tesla (TSLA) has experienced a significant stock rally, with shares surging over in the past five trading days and reaching new record highs of $495.28 per share. This performance stands in contrast to broader market trends, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and S&P 500 (^GSPC) have declined amid investor reactions to labor market data showing the U.S. unemployment rate rising to 4.6%, its highest level since 2021.

The upward momentum in Tesla’s shares has been driven primarily by advancements in its autonomous driving initiatives, including reports of unsupervised robotaxi testing in Austin, Texas. These developments have reinforced investor perceptions that Tesla is evolving into a leader in artificial intelligence and robotics, shifting focus away from its traditional electric vehicle manufacturing operations.

Analyst Jed Dorsheimer, group head of energy research at William Blair, has highlighted to Yahoo Finance a notable shift in how the market values Tesla. He notes that the company is increasingly assessed based on its potential in autonomy and energy storage rather than vehicle deliveries alone. In a sum-of-the-parts valuation, Dorsheimer estimates that the core automotive business contributes only $30 to $40 per share to Tesla’s overall worth. Autonomy-related prospects, encompassing the Robotaxi platform and the Optimus humanoid robot, now represent over 70% of the company’s perceived value. The energy division is viewed as contributing an amount equal to or slightly exceeding that of the auto segment, positioning it as a key but often overlooked growth driver.

This valuation framework implies that much of Tesla’s current market cap – currently at $1.63T – reflects expectations for technologies and platforms that are still in development or early deployment stages. Near-term financial results continue to rely heavily on the competitive global EV market, which faces challenges from intensifying rivalry and shifting regulatory environments.

Recent regulatory scrutiny has underscored potential hurdles on the road to widespread autonomy. California authorities have expressed issues with Tesla’s marketing of its Autopilot feature, providing a 90-day period for the company to address or revise related claims. Such actions serve as indications of ongoing legal and technical barriers that could impact timelines for full self-driving capabilities.

Investors purchasing shares at levels around $490 – $495 face limited room for setbacks. Delays in robotaxi deployment, which have occurred previously, could prompt greater emphasis on the standalone value of the automotive operations. Despite these risks, Dorsheimer maintains a positive outlook on Tesla’s energy business, viewing it as a substantial contributor to long-term profitability.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.