Wall Street Initiates Coverage: Robinhood (HOOD) Earns New Target, Celsius (CELH) Gets Sector Weight

Truist initiated ‘Buy’ coverage on Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) with a $155 price target, citing strong growth prospects and attractive scale economics for margin expansion in the $107 billion market cap platform.

Robinhood shares last traded slightly higher at $119.48, within a 52-week range of $29.66 to $153.86, reflecting ongoing investor interest in its trading and financial services ecosystem.

KeyBanc initiated ‘Sector Weight’ on Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH), acknowledging its compelling growth but noting it is largely priced in after a 66% year-to-date gain, with shares falling 5.42% to $40.81.

Analyst coverage has recently highlighted contrasting outlooks for two prominent growth-oriented companies in distinct sectors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD), the commission-free trading platform with a $107 billion market capitalization, received a ‘Buy’ initiation from Truist along with a $155 price target, reflecting confidence in sustained growth through product innovation and favorable scale economics that support margin expansion.

The company’s shares, which have demonstrated significant volatility with a 52-week range of $29.66 to $153.86, traded fractionally higher in early Wednesday sessions at $119.48, underscoring resilience amid expanding user engagement in trading, cryptocurrency, and emerging features like prediction markets.

In the functional energy drink space, Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) was initiated at ‘Sector Weight’ by KeyBanc, acknowledging its strong growth trajectory among peers while noting that much of this potential has already been incorporated into valuations following a 66% year-to-date share appreciation.

Shares of Celsius responded with a decline of 5.42% to $40.81, illustrating market sensitivity to perceptions of limited near-term upside despite the brand’s established position in health-focused beverages and ongoing distribution advancements.

These initiations capture broader dynamics in high-growth consumer finance and beverage segments, where operational leverage and market penetration remain key drivers of investor sentiment.

Celsius’s market cap most recently exceeded $11 billion.