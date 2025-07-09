Tesla’s Sell-Off Overdone, Bull Sees Recovery in Sight

Tesla (TSLA) faces short-term challenges with a 20% stock decline and a 13.5% drop in Q2 vehicle sales to 384,122 units, compounded by CEO Elon Musk’s controversial political comments.

RBC Capital Markets remains bullish, raising its price target to $319, projecting revenue growth to $111 billion by 2026 and highlighting Tesla’s long-term potential in Megapacks, robotaxis, and AI.

Despite risks like volatile earnings and economic cyclicality, Tesla’s production expansion and high-margin ventures position it as a transformative leader in the EV and autonomous driving sectors.

Tesla (TSLA) remains a polarizing force in the investment landscape, with its stock navigating a turbulent 2025. Despite a 20% year-over-year decline, RBC Capital Markets analyst Tom Narayan sees a compelling case for optimism, urging investors to look beyond the noise. Narayan recently raised his price target to $319 from $307, maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating that signals a 7.40% upside from current levels of $297.64. His confidence stems from Tesla’s enduring strengths – robust demand, formidable cash flow, and a commanding lead in electric vehicles (EVs) – even as competition intensifies and short-term challenges mount.

Tesla’s Q2 performance, marked by a 13.5% drop in vehicle sales to 384,122 units, has fueled skepticism. Declining EV demand, coupled with CEO Elon Musk’s polarizing political commentary, has sparked boycotts and protests, clouding the company’s near-term outlook. LPL Financial’s Adam Turnquist told YF that technical indicators point to further downside, with Tesla lagging behind peers like Nvidia (NVDA) and Meta (META), which have surged 16% and 20%, respectively. Musk’s online activity continues to raise governance concerns, potentially threatening Tesla’s brand equity and adding volatility to an already cyclical business.

Yet, Narayan argues that Tesla’s long-term potential overshadows these headwinds. RBC projects a revenue rebound to $111 billion by 2026, up from $93.5 billion in 2025, with adjusted EPS climbing from $1.99 to $2.99 over the same period. This growth hinges on expanded production, new product rollouts, and high-margin ventures like Megapack energy storage, autonomous driving, and AI-driven initiatives such as robotaxis and humanoid robots. RBC’s valuation reflects this forward-looking optimism, assigning a 1x sales multiple to Tesla’s core automotive business while applying a 15x EBITDA multiple to Megapacks by 2040 and a 10x revenue multiple to future robotaxi and robotics operations. Piper Sandler echoes this sentiment, calling Tesla the “most transformative company in autos” with a likely path to long-term dominance.

Risks, however, loom large. Tesla faces volatile earnings, cost inflation, and supply chain disruptions, all exacerbated by its cyclical exposure to economic slowdowns, rising interest rates, and geopolitical uncertainties. Musk’s unpredictability remains a wildcard, potentially alienating customers and investors alike. Still, Narayan emphasizes Tesla’s growth trajectory, noting that “lumpy” quarterly results and manufacturing hiccups are par for the course for a company pushing the boundaries of innovation. The anticipated robotaxi launch could further galvanize investor enthusiasm, reinforcing Tesla’s role as the EV industry’s standard-bearer.

While Tesla’s stock may face near-term pressure, its blend of cutting-edge technology, diversified revenue streams, and unmatched market position makes it a high-risk, high-reward bet. For investors willing to weather the volatility, RBC’s outlook suggests that Tesla’s growth story is far from over.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.