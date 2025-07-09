Nvidia Becomes First Company to Hit $4 Trillion Market Cap

Nvidia (NVDA) became the first company to reach a $4 trillion market cap, with shares rising nearly 3% to $164.17, driven by its leadership in AI hardware.

Nvidia has surpassed Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) to become the world’s most valuable company, with Microsoft as a key customer relying on its AI chips.

Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) has achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first company to surpass a $4 trillion market capitalization, with its stock climbing nearly 3% to $164.17 in Wednesday trading. This remarkable ascent reflects investor enthusiasm for Nvidia’s pivotal role in powering the generative artificial intelligence boom through its advanced hardware, particularly its GPUs, which are integral to AI model development and deployment. The company’s market value has outpaced tech giants Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL), both of which previously reached $3 trillion, with Microsoft being a key Nvidia customer, relying heavily on its chips for AI-driven cloud computing solutions.

The rapid rise in Nvidia’s valuation underscores its dominance in the AI hardware market, a sector experiencing exponential growth due to increasing demand for generative AI applications across industries. Founded in 1993, Nvidia has transformed from a graphics card manufacturer into a cornerstone of the AI revolution, with its stock reflecting this shift through significant gains: up 22% year-to-date and a striking 43% over the past three months. The company’s earlier milestones – reaching a $2 trillion market cap in February 2024 and $3 trillion in June – highlight its accelerated trajectory, driven by robust demand for its H100 and upcoming Blackwell chip architectures.

Nvidia’s $4 trillion valuation not only cements its status as the world’s most valuable company but also signals the growing economic significance of AI technologies. As enterprises and hyperscalers continue to invest heavily in AI infrastructure, Nvidia’s hardware remains a critical enabler, positioning the company to sustain its market leadership. The stock’s strong performance reflects investor confidence in Nvidia’s ability to capitalize on the AI-driven transformation, even as competition in the semiconductor space intensifies. This milestone underscores the profound impact of AI on global markets and Nvidia’s central role in shaping the future of technology.

