Hims & Hers Stock Jumps as Company Announces Generic Semaglutide in Canada

stock rose nearly 6% to $51.72 after announcing its entry into Canada with generic semaglutide, capitalizing on Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) expiring patents for Ozempic and Wegovy in January. The Canadian semaglutide market, valued at $1.18 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $4.03 billion by 2035, driven by increasing demand for affordable weight loss and diabetes treatments.

Hims & Hers aims to combine its telehealth platform’s scalability and personalized care to capture market share in Canada’s growing GLP-1 market.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) has seen its stock surge nearly 6% to $51.72 in early trading, driven by the company’s strategic entry into the Canadian market with generic semaglutide, a move announced on Wednesday. This development comes as Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) patents on its blockbuster GLP-1 drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy, are set to expire in January, opening the door for generic competition. The telehealth platform, known for its focus on accessible and personalized healthcare, is positioning itself to capitalize on this opportunity, marking its first foray into Canada.

Generic semaglutide, a cost-effective alternative to branded GLP-1 drugs, is expected to disrupt the weight loss and diabetes treatment markets by offering the same efficacy and safety standards at a lower price point. Unlike compounded medications, which involve customized formulations or dosing, generics are direct replicas of the original drug, approved for use once patents lapse. Hims & Hers is leveraging its digital health infrastructure to deliver affordable, high-quality care, combining the availability of generic semaglutide with its signature personalized approach. Andrew Dudum, co-founder and CEO, emphasized the company’s mission, stating, “Canada is a major opportunity to show what affordable, high-quality weight loss care can look like.”

The Canadian semaglutide market, valued at $1.18 billion in 2024, is projected to grow significantly, reaching $4.03 billion by 2035, according to Grand View Research. This robust growth forecast underscores the increasing demand for GLP-1 therapies, driven by rising obesity rates and greater awareness of effective weight management solutions. Hims & Hers is not alone in eyeing this market; other drugmakers are also preparing to introduce generic versions, intensifying competition in the post-patent landscape. However, Hims’ established telehealth model, which emphasizes scalability and consumer trust, could provide a competitive edge in capturing market share.

The broader GLP-1 market has transformed healthcare, with drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy gaining widespread adoption for their efficacy in managing type 2 diabetes and obesity. The expiration of Novo Nordisk’s patents is a pivotal moment, as generics are expected to lower costs and improve access, particularly in markets like Canada where healthcare affordability is a priority. Hims & Hers’ strategic expansion aligns with global trends toward democratizing access to innovative treatments, positioning the company to benefit from both its technological capabilities and the growing demand for weight loss solutions. The stock’s positive movement reflects investor confidence in this calculated step into a high-growth market.

