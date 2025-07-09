Intel Lays Off Over 500 Workers in Oregon Amid Restructuring Plan

Intel Corp. (INTC) is reducing its workforce by 529 positions in Oregon starting July 15, and 107 jobs in California, as part of a broader plan to cut approximately 20% of its staff to enhance efficiency, according to Bloomberg.

Under CEO Lip-Bu Tan, Intel aims to streamline operations and regain its competitive edge in the semiconductor industry, where it has lost ground to rivals like Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) in AI computing.

Despite a 7.23% rally in the prior session following the Oregon layoff announcement, Intel’s stock slipped 0.89% to $23.38 in premarket trading. Still, its shares are up nearly 18% year to date, outperforming the 13.95% gain posted by the SOX over the same period.

Intel Corp. (INTC) is undergoing a significant restructuring, with a reduction of 529 permanent positions in Oregon starting July 15, primarily affecting its Aloha and Hillsboro facilities, according to a regulatory filing cited by Bloomberg. This move follows the elimination of 107 jobs at the company’s Santa Clara headquarters in California. Under the leadership of new CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who assumed the role earlier in 2025, Intel is pursuing an aggressive cost-cutting strategy, targeting a workforce reduction of approximately 20% to streamline operations and bolster efficiency. While the company has not disclosed the total number of layoffs, a source familiar with the plan confirmed to Bloomberg that the cuts will impact more than a fifth of its staff.

The Oregon layoffs, announced as part of the company’s broader push to become “a leaner, faster, and more efficient organization,” briefly boosted its stock by over 7% in the previous New York trading session – reflecting investor optimism about the restructuring strategy. However, Intel’s shares dipped 0.89% to $23.38 in premarket trading on Wednesday, reflecting mixed market sentiment. Year to date, Intel’s stock has gained nearly 18%, outpacing the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index’s (SOX) rise of about 14% over the same period.

Intel’s challenges extend beyond workforce reductions. Once a dominant force in semiconductor manufacturing, the company has struggled to maintain its technological edge, losing ground to competitors like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and missing the explosive growth in artificial intelligence computing, where Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) has emerged as a market leader. This technological lag has pressured Intel’s financial performance, prompting Tan’s focus on reducing organizational complexity and empowering engineers to enhance innovation and customer service. In a statement, Intel emphasized that the layoffs were decided with “careful consideration” to position the business for future growth, while committing to treat affected employees with respect.

The Hillsboro facility, located in a Portland suburb, is a critical hub for Intel, housing some of its largest factories and research centers. As one of the city’s largest employer, the layoffs could have notable economic implications for the region. Intel’s efforts to regain its competitive footing come at a time when the semiconductor industry faces intense global demand for advanced chips, driven by applications in AI, cloud computing, and consumer electronics. The company’s ability to execute its turnaround plan will depend on balancing cost efficiencies with investments in cutting-edge technologies, such as its Intel 18A process node, which aims to rival industry leaders by 2026.

By prioritizing operational agility, Intel seeks to address its recent struggles and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the semiconductor market. However, the scale of the layoffs underscores the challenges Tan faces in revitalizing a company that has been a Silicon Valley pioneer for decades. Investors will closely monitor Intel’s progress as it navigates this transformative period, with the Oregon and California job cuts marking a pivotal step in its restructuring journey.

