Elon Musk Fires Back at Tesla Bull Dan Ives: ‘Shut Up’

Elon Musk’s political activities, including his America Party announcement, triggered a 7% Tesla (TSLA) stock drop, erasing $68 billion in market cap, and drew criticism from analysts like Wedbush’s Dan Ives and William Blair.

Ives proposed a new compensation package granting Musk 25% voting control, a Tesla-xAI merger, and oversight of Musk’s time and political endeavors, prompting Musk’s sharp “shut up” retort on X.

Tesla’s board faces pressure to address governance concerns and Musk’s divided focus, especially with the robotaxi rollout and competitive EV market demanding attention, as the company appeals a voided $56 billion CEO pay package.

Tesla (TSLA) faces a pivotal moment as its CEO, Elon Musk, clashes with prominent Wall Street analysts over his political activities and their impact on the company’s focus. On Tuesday, Musk sharply rebuffed Wedbush Securities’ Dan Ives, telling him to “shut up” on X after Ives proposed three recommendations to Tesla’s board. Despite Ives’ long-standing bullish stance on Tesla, with a $500 price target – the highest among analysts tracked by FactSet – his critique of Musk’s political endeavors sparked the CEO’s ire. Ives’ suggestions included granting Musk 25% voting control through a new compensation package, merging Tesla with xAI, establishing time allocation guardrails, and overseeing Musk’s political activities. This exchange underscores growing tensions between Musk’s multifaceted ambitions and Tesla’s operational priorities, raising questions about governance and strategic direction at the electric vehicle giant.

The backdrop to this conflict is a nearly 7% drop in Tesla’s stock on Monday, erasing $68 billion in market capitalization. The slide coincided with Musk’s announcement over the weekend of forming a new political party, the America Party, to challenge Republican candidates who supported a spending bill endorsed by President Donald Trump. Ives, in a detailed note co-authored with Wedbush colleagues, described this as a “tipping point” in Tesla’s narrative, urging the board to act decisively to curb the “soap opera” surrounding Musk’s extracurricular pursuits. Despite the criticism, Wedbush reaffirmed its buy rating and $500 price target, reflecting confidence in Tesla’s long-term potential but signaling unease with current distractions.

Musk’s political activism has drawn scrutiny beyond Wedbush. William Blair analysts downgraded Tesla’s stock to a hold equivalent from a buy on Monday, citing Musk’s political rhetoric and the spending bill’s potential to squeeze Tesla’s margins and dampen electric vehicle sales. They expressed frustration that Musk’s attention appears divided at a critical juncture, particularly with the anticipated robotaxi rollout demanding focus. The analysts argued that investors are increasingly weary of these distractions, seeing only downside in Musk’s political reengagement.

Compounding these challenges is the ongoing uncertainty around Musk’s compensation. In 2018, Tesla crafted a historic CEO pay package for Musk, initially valued at $56 billion, which has since appreciated significantly. However, the Delaware Court of Chancery voided it last year, with Judge Kathaleen McCormick ruling that Tesla’s board lacked independence and failed to negotiate at arm’s length with Musk. Tesla has appealed to the Delaware Supreme Court while grappling with designing a new compensation structure. Ives’ proposal to grant Musk 25% voting control aligns with the CEO’s long-standing goal but comes with calls for stricter oversight, highlighting the delicate balance between empowering Musk and ensuring accountability.

Tesla’s board finds itself at a crossroads. Musk’s vision has propelled the company to a leading position in electric vehicles and energy storage, but his ventures into politics, artificial intelligence via xAI, and other pursuits risk diluting his focus. The electric vehicle market is increasingly competitive, with legacy automakers and new entrants vying for share, while macroeconomic factors and policy shifts could further pressure margins. The spending bill’s implications, as noted by William Blair, add another layer of complexity, potentially affecting consumer demand and Tesla’s cost structure. Meanwhile, the robotaxi initiative, a cornerstone of Tesla’s future growth narrative, requires significant technological and regulatory progress, demanding Musk’s strategic oversight.

The public spat between Musk and Ives, coupled with broader analyst concerns, signals a need for Tesla to refine its governance framework. While Musk’s unorthodox leadership has been a catalyst for innovation, the scale of Tesla’s operations and its $1 trillion-plus market valuation necessitate clearer boundaries. Investors, as reflected in Monday’s stock decline, are signaling impatience with off-strategy distractions. The board’s response – whether through a new compensation package, time management protocols, or political oversight – will shape Tesla’s trajectory. For now, Musk’s retort to Ives underscores his resistance to external constraints, but the mounting pressure from analysts and shareholders suggests that change may be inevitable to sustain Tesla’s market leadership.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.