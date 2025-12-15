Elon Musk Hits $677 Billion Net Worth: First Ever Over $600B Driven by SpaceX Surge

Elon Musk became the first person to exceed $600 billion in net worth, reaching an estimated $677 billion, primarily driven by his 42% stake in SpaceX valued at $800 billion and a $168 billion wealth increase from its upcoming public offering.

Elon Musk has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first individual to surpass a net worth of $600 billion, with estimates reaching $677 billion as of midday Eastern Time on Monday. This surge is predominantly driven by the elevated valuation of SpaceX, where Musk holds an estimated 42% stake. The company’s recent tender offer has positioned it at $800 billion, adding $168 billion to Musk’s fortune and marking it as his largest asset.

Contributing factors include Musk’s approximately 12% ownership in Tesla (TSLA), the electric vehicle manufacturer whose shares have increased more than 17% year-to-date despite challenges in sales volume. The stock experienced a nearly 4% rise on Monday following announcements of robotaxi testing without front-seat safety monitors. Additionally, in November, Tesla shareholders ratified a $1 trillion compensation package for Musk, recognized as the largest in corporate history, reflecting confidence in the company’s evolution toward artificial intelligence and robotics.

Further bolstering Musk’s wealth are developments at xAI, his artificial intelligence venture, which is engaged in advanced discussions to secure $15 billion in new equity funding at a $230 billion valuation. Musk previously crossed the $500 billion threshold in October, underscoring the rapid expansion of his holdings across space exploration, automotive innovation, and advanced computing technologies. SpaceX continues preparations for a potential public offering next year, further highlighting the momentum behind these enterprises.

