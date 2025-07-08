BofA, Goldman Lift S&P 500 Targets as Wall Street Turns More Bullish

Bank of America (BAC) and Goldman Sachs (GS) raised their S&P 500 (SPX) year-end targets to 6300 and 6600, respectively, driven by reduced policy uncertainty, strong corporate earnings, and expected Federal Reserve rate cuts, implying a 1% to 6% upside from the index’s last close of 6229.28.

Earlier recession fears from April’s “Liberation Day” tariffs have eased due to lower tariff rates and inventory buffers among large-cap companies, supporting a recent stock market rally to record highs.

Wall Street’s optimism for the S&P 500 (SPX) has surged, with Bank of America (BAC) and Goldman Sachs (GS) raising their year-end targets for the benchmark index to 6300 and 6600, respectively, according to a Reuters report. These revisions, announced on Tuesday, reflect a growing consensus that reduced policy uncertainty, robust corporate earnings, and anticipated interest rate cuts will propel equities higher. The new targets imply a modest 1% upside for Bank of America’s forecast and a more ambitious 6% gain for Goldman Sachs, based on the index’s last close at 6229.28. Goldman’s adjustment marks its second upward revision in two months, following an earlier increase in May, signaling sustained confidence in market resilience.

The broader market outlook has shifted significantly since earlier this year, when fears of a U.S. recession and global trade tensions, sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs in April, prompted major brokerages, including Bank of America, to lower their S&P 500 targets below 6000. Those concerns triggered a sharp sell-off in equities, but recent developments have eased investor anxieties. Reductions in some tariff rates have diminished recession risks, fueling a rally that pushed stocks to record highs last week. Goldman noted that softer U.S. economic data have heightened expectations for additional Federal Reserve rate cuts, which could further support equity markets. The brokerage also highlighted that recent inflation data and corporate surveys suggest tariffs have had less pass-through impact than initially feared, bolstering market sentiment.

Goldman’s analysis extends beyond year-end projections, with the brokerage, as noted by the report, raising its three-month and 12-month S&P 500 targets to 6400 and 6900, respectively, from prior forecasts of 5900 and 6500. The firm attributes this optimism to a resilient 2026 earnings growth outlook, the resumption of Fed rate cuts, and neutral investor positioning, which collectively suggest room for further market gains as the recent narrow rally broadens. Bank of America’s adjustment, lifting its target from 5600 to 6300, aligns with this positive outlook, reflecting confidence in the market’s ability to navigate ongoing challenges.

The tariff landscape remains a focal point for investors. On Monday, Trump escalated trade tensions by imposing sharply higher tariffs on 14 nations, including Japan and South Korea, with a new deadline of August 1. However, Goldman Sachs expects the impact will be manageable, noting that large-cap companies have built inventory buffers to absorb the tariff hikes. The brokerage emphasized that the market’s digestion of tariffs will likely be gradual, providing a buffer against immediate disruptions. This perspective aligns with recent moves by other major brokerages, including Barclays (BCS), Citigroup (C), and Deutsche Bank (DB), which raised their S&P 500 targets last month, further underscoring the improving sentiment on Wall Street.

The S&P 500’s trajectory reflects a complex interplay of economic and policy factors. The Federal Reserve’s potential rate cuts, driven by cooling inflation and softer economic indicators, are seen as a tailwind for equities. Corporate earnings have also proven more resilient than anticipated, providing a solid foundation for market gains. While trade tensions persist, the market’s ability to rally to record highs suggests investors are increasingly focused on long-term growth prospects rather than short-term uncertainties. As Wall Street continues to recalibrate its expectations, the S&P 500 appears poised for further upside, with Goldman Sachs and Bank of America leading the charge in forecasting a strong finish to the year.

