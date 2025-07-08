Cathie Wood Cashes Out $48 Million From Soaring Crypto Stock

Coinbase (COIN) stock has surged 40% over the past month- driven by regulatory clarity from the U.S. Senate’s GENIUS Act and the launch of Coinbase Payments, adopted by Shopify (SHOP) and eyed by Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT).

Bernstein analysts raised their price target to $510, calling Coinbase “the most misunderstood company” as its market share holds strong against competition, supported by a robust crypto market rally.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, has seen its stock price surge by 37% over the past month, closing at $355.80 on July 3, with a slight uptick of 0.93% to $360.45 shortly after. This rally reflects a confluence of favorable developments in the cryptocurrency sector, including regulatory clarity, innovative product launches, and robust investor enthusiasm for digital assets like Bitcoin (BTC). Despite this upward momentum, Cathie Wood’s Ark funds sold 137,075 shares of Coinbase between June 30 and July 2, offloading a stake valued at approximately $47.9 million. Even with this divestment, Coinbase remains a cornerstone of the ARK Innovation ETF, constituting 8.4% of the portfolio, underscoring Wood’s continued confidence in the company’s long-term potential.

The recent performance of Coinbase’s stock has been bolstered by significant regulatory progress in the cryptocurrency industry. The U.S. Senate’s passage of the GENIUS Act in mid-June has been a pivotal catalyst, providing a clearer framework for stablecoin regulation. This legislation has alleviated longstanding uncertainties around compliance, fostering greater institutional and retail participation in digital assets. The clarity offered by the GENIUS Act has directly contributed to Coinbase’s stock price appreciation, as investors view the exchange as a primary beneficiary of a more defined regulatory landscape.

Beyond regulatory tailwinds, Coinbase has strengthened its market position through strategic product expansion. The launch of Coinbase Payments, a service enabling 24/7 transactions in USD Coin (USDC), has gained traction among major retailers. Notably, Shopify (SHOP) has integrated this payment solution, while industry giants such as Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT) have expressed interest. This move not only diversifies Coinbase’s revenue streams beyond transaction fees from cryptocurrency trading but also positions the company as a leader in bridging traditional commerce with blockchain-based financial systems. The platform’s ability to attract high-profile partners highlights its growing influence in the evolving digital economy.

Analysts at Bernstein have further fueled optimism around Coinbase, raising their price target from $310 to $510 in a research note published in late June. Describing Coinbase as “the most misunderstood company,” they emphasized the resilience of its market share despite emerging competition in the crypto exchange space. The analysts noted that the bearish outlook on Coinbase, which anticipated a decline in its dominance, has not materialized, reinforcing the company’s robust fundamentals and operational strength.

The broader cryptocurrency market has also played a critical role in Coinbase’s recent gains. Bitcoin, a key driver of trading activity on Coinbase’s platform, has exhibited significant volatility but ultimately trended upward. On April 9, 2025, Bitcoin’s price dipped to $75,000 amid concerns over former President Trump’s tariff policies, which briefly disrupted market sentiment. However, after the partial withdrawal of those tariffs, Bitcoin rebounded sharply, reaching an all-time high of $111,970 on May 22, 2025. Despite a subsequent drop below $99,000 on June 22 during heightened geopolitical tensions involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran, the cryptocurrency quickly recovered to above $105,000 by June 24 and was last trading at $108,797. Cathie Wood, speaking on ARK’s “In The Know” show on July 3, praised Bitcoin’s resilience, noting that its ability to hold firm during recent crises signals its growing maturity as an asset class.

Coinbase’s ability to capitalize on both market dynamics and its own operational advancements has solidified its position as a linchpin in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The company’s revenue model, primarily driven by transaction fees, benefits directly from heightened trading volumes during periods of crypto market strength. Additionally, its strategic initiatives, such as Coinbase Payments, demonstrate a forward-thinking approach to expanding its footprint in the financial services sector. While Wood’s recent sale of $47.9 million in Coinbase stock may reflect portfolio rebalancing or profit-taking, her fund’s substantial remaining stake suggests a belief in the company’s capacity to navigate the complexities of the crypto market and deliver long-term value.

As the cryptocurrency industry continues to mature, Coinbase stands at the forefront, leveraging regulatory advancements, innovative offerings, and a favorable market environment. The combination of these factors, alongside strong analyst support and Bitcoin’s enduring appeal, positions Coinbase as a compelling player in the rapidly evolving world of digital finance.

