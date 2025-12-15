Nvidia Snaps Up SchedMD to Supercharge Its Open-Source AI Push

Nvidia (NVDA) acquired SchedMD, the company behind the open-source Slurm workload manager, to enhance its AI ecosystem and support large-scale computing jobs critical for generative AI training and inference.

The acquisition reinforces Nvidia’s commitment to open-source technologies while complementing its proprietary CUDA platform, as the company pledged to continue distributing Slurm freely with ongoing support.

Shares of NVDA rose 1.60% to $177.80 in early trading following the announcement, reflecting positive market sentiment toward Nvidia’s strategic investments amid rising competition.

Nvidia (NVDA) continues to strengthen its position in the artificial intelligence sector through strategic investments in open-source technologies. The company’s acquisition of SchedMD enhances its software ecosystem, particularly in workload management for high-performance computing and AI applications. SchedMD, founded in 2010 by Slurm developers Morris “Moe” Jette and Danny Auble in Livermore, California, employs 40 people and specializes in Slurm, an open-source tool widely used for scheduling large-scale computing jobs in data centers. Slurm plays a critical role in managing resources for generative AI tasks, including model training and inference, and is compatible with Nvidia’s latest hardware. Customers of SchedMD include cloud provider CoreWeave (CRWV) and the Barcelona Supercomputing Center.

Nvidia has committed to maintaining Slurm’s open-source distribution while providing ongoing support, training, and development. This move aligns with the company’s broader emphasis on open-source initiatives, which complement its proprietary CUDA platform – a key factor in sustaining developer loyalty and hardware adoption amid intensifying competition in AI. By integrating Slurm more deeply, Nvidia aims to optimize resource allocation across accelerated computing infrastructures, supporting diverse hardware environments and large-scale AI deployments.

The acquisition coincides with Nvidia’s release of a new family of open-source AI models positioned as faster, cheaper, and more capable than prior versions, addressing the proliferation of competing open-source models from international developers. Financial details of the SchedMD deal remain undisclosed.

Market reaction has been positive, with NVDA shares rising 1.60% to $177.80 in early trading following the announcement. This reflects investor confidence in Nvidia’s ongoing efforts to expand its influence across hardware, software, and foundational AI technologies.

