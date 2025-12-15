Teradyne and Akamai Gain on Double Upgrades: Goldman Sachs and KeyBanc Bet Big on AI-Driven Growth

Teradyne (TER) shares rose 1.38% to $196.03 after Goldman Sachs (GS) double upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Sell,’ raising the price target to $230 from $148, citing expected hyperscaler AI spending growth and gains in GPU testing.

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) shares advanced 3.39% to $88.79 following KeyBanc’s double upgrade to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Underweight’ with a price target increase to $115 from $66, driven by anticipated revenue acceleration from a shift toward compute services.

These upgrades highlight sustained AI infrastructure demand benefiting specialized providers in semiconductor testing and edge/cloud compute segments.

Analyst upgrades from major firms have driven notable gains in shares of Teradyne (TER) and Akamai Technologies (AKAM), reflecting renewed optimism in segments tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure and cloud computing evolution.

Teradyne shares rose 1.38% to $196.03 in early trading on Monday, following Goldman Sachs (GS) analyst James Schneider’s double upgrade to ‘Buy’ from ‘Sell,’ accompanied by a raised price target to $230 from $148. This adjustment aligns with the firm’s broader 2026 semiconductor outlook, which anticipates sustained hyperscaler AI capital expenditures boosting demand for digital, memory, and storage testing equipment. Additionally, a gradual recovery in industrial and automotive end markets is expected to support analog testing cycles. The analyst highlights Teradyne’s potential for increased market penetration in GPU testing, combined with strengthening performance among its core customer base in automated test equipment.

Separately, Akamai shares advanced 3.39% to $88.79 after KeyBanc executed a double upgrade to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Underweight,’ elevating the price target to $115 from $66. The firm acknowledged prior underestimation of Akamai’s trajectory, emphasizing opportunities for revenue acceleration as the company’s portfolio increasingly emphasizes compute services. Akamai, a leader in content delivery networks, cybersecurity, and edge computing, stands to benefit from expanding demand for high-performance cloud resources, including GPU-enabled offerings that support AI workloads without relying solely on widespread near-edge inference adoption.

These developments underscore broader trends in technology sectors, where persistent AI-driven investments are creating differentiated growth paths for specialized providers in testing and compute infrastructure. Teradyne’s expertise in semiconductor test systems positions it centrally in ensuring reliability for advanced chips, while Akamai’s shift toward compute enhances its relevance in distributed cloud environments powering modern applications.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.