iRobot (IRBT) Stock Crashes Over 72% as Roomba Maker Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

iRobot Corporation (Nasdaq: IRBT), the pioneering developer of consumer robotics best known for its Roomba autonomous vacuum cleaners, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the District of Delaware. This filing, announced on Sunday, includes a Restructuring Support Agreement with Picea Robotics Co., Ltd., the company’s primary manufacturer and largest creditor.

The restructuring plan, if approved by the court, will result in Picea acquiring full ownership of iRobot, transforming it into a privately held entity. Under these terms, existing common shareholders are expected to receive no recovery, leading to a complete loss on their investments. This outcome has triggered sharp declines in IRBT shares, which were down over 72% to around $1.20 in premarket activity following the announcement, compared to a prior close of $4.32 per share.

Founded in 1990, iRobot played a pivotal role in bringing household robotics to mainstream consumers with the launch of the Roomba in 2002, establishing strong brand recognition and substantial market share in regions such as the United States and Japan. However, the company has encountered sustained challenges from intensifying competition, particularly from manufacturers offering lower-priced alternatives with advanced features.

Additional pressures have included rising operational costs, accumulating debt, the collapse of a proposed acquisition by Amazon (AMZN) in 2022 due to antitrust scrutiny, and the financial strain from U.S. tariffs on imported goods. These factors collectively overwhelmed the company’s resources, necessitating the bankruptcy filing.

Throughout the Chapter 11 process, iRobot intends to maintain normal operations, ensuring continuity in product support, app functionality, supply chains, and customer services. Upon emergence from bankruptcy under Picea’s ownership, the company aims to leverage combined strengths in innovation, design, research and development, and manufacturing expertise to advance its position in smart home robotics.

For investors, the implications are severe: completion of the restructuring will lead to delisting from the Nasdaq, rendering public shares untradeable and valueless. Shares that once reached $137 in February 2021 have since experienced a prolonged downturn, reflecting the escalating difficulties that culminated in this development.

Consumers with existing Roomba devices can expect uninterrupted functionality and support during and after the proceedings, as the company has emphasized its commitment to ongoing operations and product reliability.

