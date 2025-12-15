Citi’s Bold 2026 S&P 500 Target: 7,700 with AI Leading the Way

Citigroup (C) forecasts a year-end 2026 S&P 500 (SPX) target of 7,700, implying a 12.7% gain from the recent close of 6827.41, supported by expected earnings per share of $320 exceeding consensus estimates of about $310.

The brokerage anticipates a continued AI-driven market in 2026, with investor focus shifting from AI enablers to companies actively adopting the technology, potentially creating a winner-versus-loser dynamic.

In scenario analysis, Citigroup projects a bull-case level of 8,300 and a bear-case of 5,700, while noting elevated valuations and expected volatility as the bull market enters its fourth year.

Citigroup (C) has established a year-end 2026 target of 7,700 for the S&P 500 index (SPX), driven by expectations of strong corporate earnings growth and ongoing momentum from investments in artificial intelligence. This forecast reflects a projected 12.7% increase from the index’s recent closing level of 6827.41 points, with strategists anticipating earnings per share to reach $320, surpassing the broader consensus estimate of approximately $310.

The brokerage highlights that artificial intelligence infrastructure development will remain a dominant market theme in 2026, though investor attention is likely to transition toward companies actively implementing the technology rather than solely those providing enabling tools. This shift could introduce a dynamic where performance diverges significantly between perceived beneficiaries and those lagging in adoption.

Elevated valuations present a notable challenge at the outset, increasing the reliance on underlying fundamentals to justify continued advances. Despite this, such starting points do not preclude gains, provided earnings delivery aligns with projections. The S&P 500 has advanced approximately 16% over the current year, supported by enthusiasm for artificial intelligence, solid profit reports, and anticipated monetary policy easing, even amid concerns over potential overvaluation in certain sectors.

In scenario analysis, Citigroup envisions an upside case reaching 8,300 and a downside outcome of 5,700. This base-case projection of 7,700 aligns with a prior forecast from UBS Global Wealth Management and sits below Oppenheimer Asset Management’s higher call of 8,100, while exceeding the approximate 12% rise anticipated in a November Reuters survey of analysts.

As the ongoing market expansion progresses into its fourth year, periods of increased volatility are probable, particularly given heightened growth expectations embedded in current pricing.

