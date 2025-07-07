Tesla Short Sellers Stand to Pocket $1.4B as Stock Slumps

Tesla (TSLA) shares dropped 7.5% to $291.50 in early trading, yielding short sellers $1.4 billion in paper profits, driven by concerns over CEO Elon Musk’s focus following his announcement of a new U.S. political party.

Tesla (TSLA) shares faced significant pressure, declining 7.5% to $291.50 in early trading on Monday, as short sellers capitalized on heightened uncertainty surrounding CEO Elon Musk’s leadership, poised to reap approximately $1.4 billion in paper profits, according to Ortex data. The sharp drop follows Musk’s announcement of plans to launch a new U.S. political party, which has intensified investor concerns about his focus on Tesla’s strategic priorities, particularly amid his public feud with U.S. President Donald Trump over tax-cut and spending policies. This political distraction, compounded by an earlier social media clash with Trump that triggered a $4 billion profit for short sellers on June 5, has contributed to a challenging year for Tesla, with its stock down 27% year-to-date.

The market’s reaction reflects broader skepticism about Tesla’s near-term outlook, as Musk’s political ambitions raise questions about his ability to steer the electric vehicle maker through an increasingly competitive landscape. The $1.4 billion in short-seller gains underscores the significant bearish sentiment, with the June 5 sell-off serving as a stark reminder of the stock’s vulnerability to Musk’s public actions. At $296 before the 7.5% slide, Tesla’s valuation remains under scrutiny, as investors weigh the impact of Musk’s divided attention against the company’s ambitious goals in autonomous driving and next-generation vehicle production. While Tesla continues to lead the EV market, the ongoing volatility highlights the risks tied to its CEO’s high-profile controversies, which could further erode investor confidence if unresolved.

